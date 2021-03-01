PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Rantoul
Danville 74, Rantoul 47
Danville (74) — Jaylin Howell 0 0-0 0, Davion Johnson 0 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Tevin Smith 6 8-10 21, Michael Moore 3 1-2 10, Nathanael Hoskins 7 6-8 20, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 4 0-0 8, Jonathan Ireland 2 0-0 5, Emersen Davis 2 1-2 6, Caleb Robinson 2 0-2 4. Totals: 26 16-24 74
Rantoul (47) — Mayberry 0 0-0 0, Tyus 1 0-0 2, Freeman 1 0-0 2, Winston 3 0-0 7, Wilkerson 2 0-0 4, Soto 3 0-0 9, L.Lee 0 0-0 0, Buford 0 0-0 0, Cardine 0 0-0 0, Anderson 3 3-7 9, Adkins 0 1-2 1, M.Lee 1 0-0 3, Martin 4 0-2 8, Schluter 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 4-13 47.
Danville; 20; 11; 24; 19; —; 74
Rantoul; 9; 10; 15; 13; —; 47
3-pointers — Danville 6 (Moore 3, Smith 1, Ireland 1, Davis 1). Rantoul 5 (Soto 3, Winston 1, M.Lee 1). Total fouls — Danville 12, Rantoul 17. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 7-2 overall, Rantoul 0-9 overall.
FROM SATURDAY
At Danville
Danville 59, Peoria Manual 45
Manual (45) — Gerron Trapps 4-10 0-0 9, Emeryon Byrd 6-13 0-0 12, Justin Page 3-15 0-1 7, Kamron Causey 3-7 3-6 10, Idius Robertson 0-4 0-0 0, Devonte Burge 0-3 2-4 2, Gerrell Trapps 0-0 0-0 0, Landon Tolliver 0-0 0-0 0, Shakael Thomas 0-0 2-4 2, Tristen White 1-5 1-2 3, Quinton Reynolds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-58 8-17 45.
Danville (59) — Martez Rhodes 0-6 2-2 2, Tevin Smith 8-14 3-6 20, Nathanael Hoskins 7-13 6-8 21, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1-5 3-4 5, Emersen Davis 2-5 3-3 8, Jaylin Howell 0-0 0-0 0, Davion Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Jonathan Ireland 0-4 0-0 0, Caleb Robinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-50 17-23 59.
Manual; 13; 12; 12; 8; —; 45
Danville; 13; 22; 13; 11; —; 59
3-pointers — Manual 3-23 (Gerron Trapps 1-5, Page 1-10, Causey 1-3, Byrd 0-2, Roberson 0-1, Burge 0-1, Reynolds 0-1). Danville 4-13 (Smith 1-2, Hoskins 1-3, Davis 1-3, Moore 1-3, Ireland 0-2). Rebounds — Manual 33 (Byrd 10, Page 7, White 4, Gerron Trapps 3, Causey 3, Robertson 2, TEAM 4). Danville 46 (Jones-Winslow 14, Hoskins 13, Smith 11, Rhodes 2, Ireland 2, Davis 1, Robinson 1, TEAM 2). Assists — Manual 7 (Page 3, Gerron Trapps 1, Causey 1, Robertson 1, White 1). Danville 9 (Jones-Winslow 3, Smith 2, Hoskins 2, Davis 1, Moore 1). Turnovers — Manual 7, Danville 15. Steals — Manual 9 (Gerron Trapps 2, Byrd 2, Page 2, Roberson 2, Gerrell Trapps 1). Danville 1 (Hoskins 1). Total fouls — Manual 18, Danville 15. Fouled out — none.
Records — Danville 6-2 overall, 6-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Peoria Manual 44, Danville 21.
At Fithian
Oakwood 58, Salt Fork 38
Salt Fork (38) — Brady Tevebaugh 2 3-4 7, Nathan Kirby 0 0-0 0, Camden Smoot 5 2-4 12, Preston Webb 1 0-1 3, Blake Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Blake Norton 3 0-2 7, Garrett Taylor 2 3-4 7. Totals: 14 8-15 38.
Oakwood (58) — Brevin Wells 6 0-1 14, Gaven Clouse 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Ruch 5 0-1 12, Grant Powell 2 0-0 6, Josh Young 4 9-9 17, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 2 2-2 7, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 12-18 72.
Salt Fork;17;7;3;11;—;38
Oakwood;17;13;15;13;—;58
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Webb, Norton); Oakwood 7 (Wells 2, Isaiah Ruch 2, Powell 2, Hobick). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Oakwood 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Georgetown
Georgetown 52, Martinsville 38
Martinsville (38) — Lane Wilhoit 1 1-2 3, Alex Lowry 3 0-0 7, Ethan Lowry 1 0-0 3, Sebastian Herrera 5 0-0 15, Gavin Baird 0 0-0 0, Grant Haenig 3 2-7 8, Ridge Robison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 3-9 38.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (52) — Jace Bina 2 0-0 5, Trayvion Brown 1 0-0 2, Cale Steinbaugh 6 7-8 20, Kaden Mingee 4 6-8 16, Cameron Ford 1 1-2 3, Justice Arthur 2 2-2 6. Totals: 16 16-20 52.
Martinsville;12;7;10;9;—;38
Geo-RF;8;13;14;17;— ;52
3-point field goals — Martinsville 7 (Herrera 5, Alex Lowry, Ethan Lowry); Geo-RF 4 (Mingee 2, Bina, Steinbaugh). Total fouls — Martinsville 16, Geo-RF 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
FROM FRIDAY
At Danville
Normal West 88, Danville 86
Normal West (88) — Jonathan Edmonson 4-6 1-2 13, Ja'Marcus Webb 4-11 0-0 10, Luis Torre 2-5 0-0 5, Max Ziebarth 7-10 4-6 19, Corey Walker 9-14 3-5 22, Isaac Demosthenes 0-3 0-0 0, Nick Rediger 2-7 0-0 5, Savion Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Cherry 0-1 0-0 0, Colton Cassady 5-8 0-0 14. Totals: 33-64 8-13 88.
Danville (86) — Tevin Smith 15-22 2-3 34, Michael Moore 1-7 0-0 2, Nathanael Hoskins 14-21 1-2 30, O'Shawn Jones-Winslow 1-1 0-2 2, Jonthan Ireland 0-3 0-0 0, Martez Rhodes 3-5 2-3 8, Emerson Davis 4-7 0-0 10. Totals: 38-66 5-10 86.
Normal West; 31; 18; 19; 20; —; 88
Danville; 14; 31; 16; 25; —; 86
3-pointers — Normal West 14-28 (Edmondson 4-5, Cassady 4-7, Webb 2-6, Torre 1-3, Ziebarth 1-1, Walker 1-2, Rediger 1-1, Demosthenes 0-3). Danville 6-21 (Smith 2-5, Davis 2-4, Hoskins 1-3, Moore 0-6, Ireland 0-3). Rebounds — Normal West 30 (Walker 9, Ziebarth 4, Cassady 4, Webb 3, Edmondson 2, Demosthenes 2, Rediger 1, Jackson 1, Cherry 1, TEAM 3). Danville 32 (Smith 10, Rhodes 9, Jones-Winslow 7, Hoskins 3, Ireland 2). Assists — Normal West 19 (Edmondson 4, Torre 3, Ziebarth 3, Walker 3, Webb 2, Demosthenes 1, Rediger 1, Jackson 1, Cassady 1). Danville 12 (Hoskins 6, Smith 3, Moore 1, Jones-Winslow 1, Davis 1). Turnovers — Normal West 10, Danville 8. Steals — Normal West 5 (Webb 1, Torre 1, Ziebarth 1, Walker 1, Jackson 1). Danville 7 (Hoskins 3, Smith 2, Jones-Winslow 1, Davis 1). Total fouls — Normal West 9, Danville 15. Fouled out — Rhodes, Jones-Winslow.
Records — Normal West 2-7 overall, 2-5 in the Big 12 Conference; Danville 5-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big 12 Conference.
JV score — Normal West 63, Danville 41.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 52, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (38) — Jace Bina 1 0-0 3, Trayvion Brown 2 0-0 4, Cale Steinbaugh 5 2-2 16, Kaden Mingee 3 0-0 8, Cameron Ford 0 0-0 0, Justice Arthur 3 1-1 7, Aaron Maquet 0 0-0 0, Zach Roach 0 0-0 0, Bryson Pigg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-3 38.
BHRA (52) — Dawson Dodd 3 2-2 8, Brody Sexton 0 0-0 0, Rance Bryant 0 0-0 0, Asa Ray 0 0-0 0, Mason Hackman 5 0-1 10, Elijah Tidwell 9 1-2 20, Isiah Tidwell 0 0-0 0, Braden Sackett 0 0-0 0, Hayden Rice 0 0-0 0, Brett Miedel 6 1-1 14, Amani Stanford 0 0-0 0, Noah Gomez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-6 52.
Geo-RF;12;2;19;5;—;38
BHRA;11;16;14;11;—;52
3-point field goals — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7 (Steinbaugh 4, Mingee 2, Bina); BHRA 2 (Elijah Tidwell, Miedel). Total fouls — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5, BHRA 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Danville
Salt Fork 61, Schlarman Academy 50
Salt Fork (61) — Colden Earles 5 4-6 14, Brady Tevebaugh 3 1-2 7, Camden Smoot 3 0-0 6, Preston Webb 1 0-0 2, Blake Hettmansberger 0 0-0 0, Blake Norton 5 4-10 16, Garrett Taylor 6 3-7 15. Totals: 23 12-25 61.
Schlarman (50) — Owen Jones 0 0-0 0, Charles Ludwig 0 0-0 0, Jason Craig 2 2-2 6, Chris Brown 3 0-0 7, Josh Wright 4 2-4 10, Jamal Taylor 4 4-6 12, Caleb Kelly 7 1-2 15, Andy Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-14 50.
Salt Fork;10;15;11;25;—;61
Schlarman;16;7;13;14;—;50
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 2 (Norton 2); Schlarman 1 (Brown). Total fouls — Salt Fork 14, Schlarman 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Fithian
Oakwood 56, Hoopeston Area 27
Hoopeston Area (27) — Jacob Catron 1 0-2 2, Ben Brown 2 0-0 4, Nick Hofer 6 0-0 16, Anthony Zamora 1 1-2 3, Preston Van De Veer 0 0-2 0, Wyatt Eisenmann 1 0-0 2, Derek Drayer 0 0-0 0, Mason Rush 0 0-0 0, Owen Root 0 0-0 0, Gavin Montez 0 0-0 0, Ethan Steiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-6 27.
Oakwood (56) — Brevin Wells 1 0-0 2, Gaven Clouse 3 0-0 7, Isaiah Ruch 5 1-2 11, Grant Powell 0 0-0 0, Josh Young 5 3-5 13, Josh Ruch 0 0-0 0, Dalton Hobick 10 1-4 25, Tanner Pichon 0 0-0 0, Bryson Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-11 56.
Hoopeston;7;3;12;5;—;27
Oakwood;13;16;11;16;—;56
3-point field goals — Hoopeston Area 4 (Hofer 4); Oakwood 3 (Hobick 2, Clouse). Total fouls — Hoopeston Area 15, Oakwood 7. Fouled out — Catron. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
FROM SATURDAY
At Catlin
Salt Fork 54, Oakwood 38
Oakwood (38) — Aaliyah Denius 0 2-4 2, Karsen Rupp 1 0-0 2, Nikita Taylor 0 0-0 0 Tiffany Paris 0 2-4 2, Kalie Tison 1 0-0 2, Addie Wright 9 6-14 24, Ashlynn Pinnick 0 3-4 3. Totals: 11 13-26 38.
Salt Fork (72) — Macie Russell 0 3-4 3, Carsyn Todd 10 4-4 29, Kendall Cooley 2 0-0 4, Lexi Hettmansberger 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Russell 1 2-2 4, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Olivia Chew 4 0-0 8, Jaiden Baum 2 0-2 4. Totals: 20 9-12 54.
Oakwood;12;3;10;12;—;38
Salt Fork;9;12;22;11;—;54
3-point field goals — Salt Fork 5 (Todd 5). Total fouls — Oakwood 15, Salt Fork 14. Fouled out — Chew. Technical fouls — none.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FROM SUNDAY
At Ina
Rend Lake College 84, Danville Area Community College 64
DACC (64) — Drew Reifsteck 4-10 1-2 9, Kameron Barnett 3-4 0-0 7, Lewis Richards 7-16 0-0 15, Ahmoni Weston 1-2 0-0 2, Raymond Terry 3-5 0-0 6, Tyshay Epps 4-7 2-5 11, David Gorman 3-3 0-1 6, William Keno 2-6 2-2 7, Veljko Culibrk 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 27-53 6-12 64.
Rend Lake (84) — Courtland Soil 7-11 3-6 18, Jackson Creel 4-8 0-0 12, Cawhan Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Blake McKay 2-8 0-0 5, Ian Riegh 1-1 0-0 2, Darius Jones 4-9 2-2 14, Jack Schadegg 5-9 1-2 16, Kane Hixenbaugh 3-5 2-3 9, Terry Pelczynski 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-59 10-15 84.
DACC;23;41;—;64
Rend Lake;39;45;—;84
3-point goals — DACC 4-14 (Barnett 1-1, Epps 1-2, Keno 1-3, Richards 1-5, Reifsteck 0-3); Rend Lake 16-31(Schadegg 5-7, Creel 4-7, Jones 4-6, Hixenbaugh 1-2, Soll 1-4, McKay 1-4, Smith 0-1). Rebounds — DACC 31 (Epps 8); Rend Lake 29 (Smith 8). Assists — DACC 10 (Reifsteck 4); Rend Lake 20 (Smith 8). Steals — DACC 5 (Barnett 2); Rend Lake 6 (Smith 3). Turnovers — DACC 17, Rend Lake 9. Total fouls — DACC 15, Rend Lake 16. Fouled out — Barnett. Technical fouls — none
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FROM SUNDAY
At Danville
Lake Land College 57, Danville Area Community College 47
Lake Land (57) — Olivia Niemerg 1-4 1-2 4, Harley Barry 1-10 0-2 2, Kamaria Gant 4-13 2-2 13, Tresoir Newson 2-4 0-0 4, Elizabeth Buescher 0-3 0-0 0, Karrington Krable 4-7 6-9 14, Joanna Schultz 1-3 0-0 3, Jae Lynn Riggleman 1-3 0-0 3, Shania Schoonover 4-9 0-0 8, Avery Still 3-5 0-0 6, Kayla Sirjord 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 21-63 9-15 57.
DACC (47) — Asaya Bulgin 6-11 1-1 13, Hunter Edwards 2-7 2-2 6, Rylee Dowers 3-10 0-0 6, Maria Artigas 0-1 0-0 0, Simoneta Fernandez 2-5 0-0 5, Shariya Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Anaiya Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Alexus Mobley 6-13 5-6 17. Totals: 19-49 8-9 47.
Lake Land;13;12;16;16;—;57
DACC;17;11;15;4;—;47
3-point goals — Lake Land 6-30 (Gant 3-7, Schultz 1-3, Riggleman 1-3, Neimerg 1-4, Sirjord 0-2, Krable 0-3, Buescher 0-3, Barry 0-5); DACC 1-12 (Fernandez 1-12, Robinson 0-1, Artigas 0-1, Mobley 0-3, Dowers 0-4). Rebounds — Lake Land 30 (Newson 8); DACC 47 (Mobley 15). Assists — Lake Land 14 (Newson 6); DACC 8 (Artigas 4). Steals — Lake Land 19 (Newson 8); DACC 8 (Mobley 4). Turnovers — Lake Land 11, DACC 29. Total fouls — DACC 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
