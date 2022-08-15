PREP BOYS TENNIS
From Saturday
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute North 3, Covington 2
Singles —James Belmar (THN) def. Evan Norton 6-2, 6-3, Urban Roarks (C) def. Connor Bishop 3-6, 6-3, 10-8, Gabriel Dunbar (THN) def. Emmett Reynolds 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Myles Potter-Jackson Kindell (C) def. Peyton Lintzenich-John Lee 6-3, 6-1. Cole Marts-Nate Phillips (THN) def. Carson Schaeffer-Carter Snyder 6-2, 6-1.
Records — Covington 0-1 overall; Terre Haute North 1-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.