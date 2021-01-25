PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
From Saturday At Lebanon, Ind. Lebanon 47, Covington 35
Covington (35) — Drew Busick 1-2 0-0 3, Neil Ellmore 2 1-2 5, Alan Karrfalt 3 0-0 8, Duncan Keller 1 0-0 2, Logan Pinkerton 6 3-4 17, Bradley Lewsader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-6 35.
Covington 12 11 9 3 — 35
Lebanon 14 12 7 14 — 47
3-point field goals — Covington 5 (Pinkerton 2, Karrfalt 2, Busick). Total fouls — Covington 16. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
From Friday At Crawfordsville, Ind. Covington 54, Southmont 50
Covington (54) — Drew Busick 3 0-0 8, Neil Ellmore 4 1-2 9, Alan Karrfalt 4 0-0 11, Calvin Springer 0 0-0 0, Duncan Keller 0-0 0-1 0, Logan Pinkerton 10 2-2 26, Bradley Lewsader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-5 54.
Covington 15 9 14 16 — 54
Southmont 11 9 18 12 — 50
3-point field goals — Covington 9 (Pinkerton 4, Karraflt 3, Busick 2). Total fouls — Covington 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Attica, Ind. North Vermillion 55, Attica 20
N. Vermillion (55) — Ava Martin 4 2-2 10, Megan Davis 0 0-2 0, Callie Naylor 3 0-0 6, Braxtyn Dunham 1 0-0 2, McKenzie Crowder 6 0-0 14, Cami Pearman 4 2-2 10, Layla Strubberg 1 1-2 3, Braylee Brown 1 1-2 3, Lauren Ellis 3 0-0 7, Jenna Bailey 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pearman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-10 55
Attica (20) —Arlee Kerr 0 0-0 0, Makaylie Ray 0 0-0 0, Hailey VandeWater 0 1-4 1, Adyson Goodwin 3 0-0 6, Tatum Nunnally 2 2-3 6, Taylor Clevenger 0 0-0 0, Sadie Swift 2 1-2 5, Natalee Jean 0 0-0 0, Audree Britt 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 4-11 20.
N. Vermillion 22 11 14 8 — 55
Attica 4 6 5 5 — 20
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 3 (Crowder 2, Ellis). Total fouls — North Vermillion 10, Attica 7. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
From SaturdayAt Cayuga, Ind,North Central 58, North Vermillion 46North Central (58) — Gaine 0 0-0 0, Davidson 7 4-9 22, Compton 2 0-0 6, Williams 7 0-1 18, Jones 0 0-0 0, Ladson 5 0-0 14, Haviland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 4-10 58.
North Vermillion (46) — Ava Martin 9 1-3 19, Callie Naylor 1 0-0 2, Braxtyn Dunham 0 0-2 0, McKenzie Crowder 4 0-4 9, Cami Pearman 5 0-0 12, Lauren Ellis 1 1-2 3, Olivia Pearman 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 3-13 46.
N. Central 19 12 16 11 — 58
N. Vermillion 7 16 12 11 — 72
3-point field goals — North Central 14 (Davidson 4, Williams 4, Ladson 4, Compton 2); North Vermillion 3 (Cami Pearman 2, Crowder). Total fouls — North Ventral 10, North Vermillion 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
From SaturdayAt CentraliaKaskaskia College 82, Danville Area Community College 73DACC (73) — Asaya Bulgin 8-13 5-7 21, Hunter Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Moriah Colver 1-3 1-2 3, Alexus Mobley 3-6 4-6 10, Maria Artigas 0-1 0-1 0, Tarneisha Young 6-9 2-2 15, Rylee Dowers 0-0 0-0 0, Shariya Davis 4-9 0-0 8, Anaiya Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Allasha Alexander 5-12 6-8 16, Simoneta Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-53 18-26 73.
Kaskaskia (82) — Melea Lovelace 6-14 7-7 20, Tahra Davis 2-6 0-0 4, Peyton Wilderman 6-14 3-5 18, Janiah Newell 5-19 8-12 19, Reyna Bullock 1-5 0-0 3, Kyra Duncan 3-14 6-8 12, Megan Kronk 1-7 3-4 6, Kamryn Pieron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-79 27-36 82.
DACC 11 31 14 17 — 73
Kaskaskia 16 19 28 19 — 82
3-point goals — DACC 1-5 (Young 1-2, Davis 0-2, Artigas 0-1); Kaskaskia 7-21 (Wilderman 3-7, Newell 1-2, Lovelace 1-3, Bullock 1-3, Kronk 1-3, Duncan 0-3). Rebounds — DACC 40 (Bulgin 10, Alexander 10); Kaskaskia 20 (Davis 5). Assists — DACC 12 (Young, Davis 3); Kaskaskia 10 (Lovelace, Davis, Newell, Duncan 2). Steals — DACC 14 (Artigas, Alexander 4); Kaskaskia 17 (Davis 6). Turnovers — DACC 43, Kaskaskia 21. Total fouls — DACC 24, Kaskakia 23. Fouled out — Mobley, Newell, Pieron. Technical fouls — none.
