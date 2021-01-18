PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
From Saturday
At Oxford, Ind.
Covington 55, Benton Central 49
Covington (55) — Drew Busick 0 0-0 0, Neil Ellmore 0 0-0 0, Alan Karrfalt 2 1-2 5, Calvin Springer 0 0-0 0, Duncan Keller 4 3-4 13, Savion Waddell 3 2-3 8, Logan Pinkerton 9 11-13 29. Totals: 18 17-22 55.
Covington;10;12;13;20;—;55
B. Central;15;15;7;12;— ;49
3-point field goals — Covington 2 (Keller 2). Total fouls — Covington 9. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Friday
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Seeger 45, Southmont 42
Seeger (45) — Riley Shrader 2 0-0 4, Izzii Puterbaugh 3 2-4 8, Allison High 2 0-0 4, Addison Shrader 1 0-0 2, Aubry Cole 5 5-6 16, Anna Moore 1 0-0 2, Macy Kerr 1 5-6 7, Paige Laffoon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 12-16 45.
Southmont (42) — Craig 0 0-0 0, Gass 0 2-4 2, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Veatch 3 1-2 7, Frederick 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 0-0 3, Charles 3 1-2 8, Manion 5 0-1 10, Gilstrap 0 0-0 0, Miller 6 0-0 12. Totals: 17 4-9 42.
Seeger;11;6;15;13;—;45
Southmont;13;7;10;12;— ;42
3-point field goals — Seeger 1 (Cole); Southmont 2 (Charles, Mason). Total fouls — Seeger 14, Southmont 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
