Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.