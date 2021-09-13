PREP FOOTBALL

At Ned Whitesell Field

Peoria High 58, Danville 36

Peoria `6 `14 `24 `14 `— `58

Danville `14 `14 `0 `8 `— `36

First quarter

Danville — JJ Miles 1-yard run (Matthew Thomas pass from Miles), 10:06.

Peoria — Eddie Clark 17-yard run (run failed), 9:26.

Danville — Tyler Jones 37-yard pass from Miles (run failed), 8:34.

Second quarter

Danville — JJ Miles 1-yard run (Tommy Harris pass from Miles), 11:56.

Peoria — Clark 8-yard run (Ricky Hearn pass from Tino Gist) 8:34.

Peoria — Jakhim Hon 35-yard fumble return (pass failed) 6:51.

Danville — Miles 20-yard run (pass failed), 1:28.

Third quarter

Peoria — Clark 7-yard run (Deatric Pollard pass from Gist), 9:24.

Peoria — Clark 1-yard run (Pollard pass from Gist) 4:31.

Peoria — Pollard 42-yard run (Hearn pass from Gist) 1:10

Fourth quarter

Peoria — Clark 2-yard run (pass failed), 11:56.

Peoria — Clark 11-yard run (Kenny Rutherford pass from Gist), 8:09.

Danville — Tevin Henderson 16-yard pass from Micah McGuire (Bryson Hinton pass from McGuire), 1:44.

Individual statistical leaders

Rushing — Peoria: Eddie Clark 16-120. Danville: JJ Miles 16-87.

Passing — Peoria: Tino Gist 17-26-0 199 yards. Danville: Miles 2-11-0 48 yards

Receiving — Peoria: Ricky Hearn 6-84. Danville: Tyler Jones 2-60.

At Seneca

Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28

Salt Fork`6`15`21`7`—`49

Seneca`7`7`7`7`—`28

First quarter

S — Braden Ellis 8-yard run (kick good)

SF — Ben Jessup 16-yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

SF — Jessup 33-yard run (Jessup pass from Colden Earles)

S — Robby Nelson 6-yard run (kick good)

SF — Jessup 25-yard run (Ty Smoot kick)

Third quarter

SF — Ethan McLain 34-yard run (kick failed).

S — Nelson 21-yard run (two-point run)

SF — McLain 6-1yard run (Jessup run)

SF — McLain 31-yard run (Smoot kick).

Fourth quarter

S — Nathan Grant 1-yard run (kick good)

SF — Jessup 50-yard run (Smoot kick)

Salt Fork Individual statistics

Rushing — Jessup 13-201, McLain 5-118, Ethan Davis 16-82, Earles 1-15.

Passing — Earles 2-2-0 60 yards.

Receiving — Garrett Taylor 2-60.

PREP BOYS GOLF

At Danville

At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36) 

Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 185, 2. Salt Fork 215, 3. Westville 247.

Medalist — Nick Garmon (BHRA) 44

BHRA (185) — Garmon 44, Leighton Meeker 45, Jordan Johnson 47, Ayden Golden 49, Coooper Carpenter 56, Colin Deck 59

Salt Fork (215) — Sam Pearman 50, Hunter Wantland 51, Carter Ridge 55, Brant Hackman 59, Franklin Richardson 69

Westville (247) — Ty Williamson 53, Gage Hatcher 61, Grayson McBrude 66, Katelyn Callahan 67, Jackson Priest 77, Caleb Howe 79

PREP GIRLS GOLF

From Saturday

At Attica, Ind.

Wabash River Conference Tournament

At Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 72) 

Team results — 1. Attica 419, 2. Seeger 458, 3. Covington 460, Fountain Central 469, 5. Parke Heritage 471, 6. South Vermillion 509

Medalist — Jocelyn Kerr (A) 96.

Seeger (458) — Jayci Halsema 102, Emily Bowen 118, Maddie Hays 119, Joey Salts 119, Lauren Lloyd 127

Covington (460) — Briley Peyton 107, Sydnie Crain 112, Audrey Galloway 120, Chloe Martin 121, Aimee Pickel 131

Fountain Central (469) — Cassadi Parks 108, Nola Walls 113, Aubrey Hicks 119, Hannah Parks 129, Emily Keeling 130

PREP BOYS TENNIS

At Covington, Ind.

Covington 5, Attica 0

Singles — Calvin Springer (C) def. Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-0. Nolan Potter (C) won by forfeit, Peyt Shumaker (C) won by forfeit.

Doubles — Myles Potter-Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Caiden Jeffries-Jake Garrett 6-0, 6-1. Carson Schaeffer-Aiden Miller (C) won by forfeit

Records — Covington 9-0 overall, 5-0 in Wabash River Conference.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 4, Fountain Central 1

Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-2, 6-4, Thomas Lemming (S) def. Gabe McCollum 6-1, 6-3, Dylan Walters (S) def. Noah Armstrong 6-3, 6-3

Doubles — Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Caleb Edwards-Drew Holland 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 (5). Nick Turner-Kaiden Peterson (S) def. Wes Jackson-Koby Wolf 6-2, 6-3.

Records — Fountain Central 5-3 overall, 1-2 in Wabash River Conference.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Bloomington

Bloomington Purple Invitational

Team scores — 1. St. Charles North 33, 2. Danville 28, 3. Belleville West 26, 4. (tie) Dunlap and Peoria Richwoods 23, 6. Normal Community 20, 7. (tie) Normal University High and Normal West 16, 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 14, 10. Bloomington 13, 11. Morton 11, 12. Effingham St. Anthony 9, 13. Champaign Central 3.

Danville individual results

No. 1 singles

Quarterfinals — Lexi Ellis (Danville) def. Meg Moser (Normal) 6-0, 6-2. Semifinals — Ellis def. Lucy Gardner (Morton) 6-0, 6-0. Championship — Madeline Gentry (Normal West) def. Ellis, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 singles

First round — Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) def. Addie Clementz (Morton), 6-0, 6-1. Quarterfinals — Shreya Mungee (Dunlap) def Behrens, 6-3, 6-0. Consolation semifinals — Behrens def. Ivanka George (Normal) 6-3, 6-0. Consolation finals — Behrens def. Ali Adams (St. Anthony) 6-3, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles

First round — Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller (Danville) def. VanHeuklon and Scroff (Normal West), 6-0, 6-4. Quarterfinals — Towne and Hotsinpiller def. Wilund and Larrison (Central), 6-0, 6-2. Semifinals — Mayes and Sudhir (Normal) def. Towne and Hotsinpiller, 6-2, 6-1. Third place — Towne and Hotsinpiller def. Pellman and Neal (Bellevile West), 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles

Quarterfinals — Cici Brown and Reese Rundle (Danville) def. Dennis and Bafna (Bloomington) 6-1, 6-2. Semifinals — Brown and Rundle def. Kinder and Koch (Belleville West), 6-0, 6-2. Championship — Joseph and Lu (St. Charles North) def. Brown and Rundle, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles

First round — Galpalli and Baker (Bloomington) def. Maya Towne and Hannah Schroder (Danville), 2-6, 6-3, 10-5. Consolation quarterfinals — Gallon and Segobiano (St. Charles North) def. Towne and Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0.

At Danville Tennis Courts

Danville 8, St. Thomas More 1

Singles — Maddy Swisher (STM) def. Lexi Ellis 46, 6-4, 10-4. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Audrey Horn 6-1, 6-0. Ava Towne (D) def. Nora Kelely 6-3, 6-0, Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Kambyl Stipes 6-0, 6-3. Cici Brown (D) def. Emma Graham 6-1, 6-0. Reese Rundle (D) def. Sofie Vavrik 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles — Ellis-Behrens def. Swisher-Stopes 8-4, Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Kelley-Horn 8-1. Brown-Rundle def. Graham-Vavrik 8-2.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Westville

Unity 2, Westville 0

Unity`25`25

Westville`7`20

Westville Statistical leaders

Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 9, Chloe Brant 2, Maddison Appl, Ella Miller, Hadley Cox. Blocks — Cox 2, Brant 2, Miller 2, Appl. Assists — Cox 12, Lydia Gondzur 3. Service aces — Miller, Cox. Digs — Meeker 11, Miller 7, Cox 5, Kelsie High 4, Gondzur 3, Rylee Jones 2, Brant.

At Covington, Ind.

Terre Haute South 3, Covington 0

T.H. South`25`25`25

Covington`11`15`13

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Amber Cruser 6, Holly Linville 6. Blocks — Haley Harmeson 2. Assists — Karsyn Engle 18. Service aces — Linville 2 2. Digs — Cruser 8, Paige Messmore 5.

Records — Covington 11-4 overall

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

At McNabb

Illinois Valley Invitational

Team scores — 1. Heartland Community College 291-286 — 577, 2. Danville Area Community College 296-304 — 600, 3. Illinois Valley 302-300 — 602, 4. Illinois Central 310-293 — 603, 5. Sauk Valley 307-317 — 624, 6. Lincoln College Purple 316-320 — 636, 7. Lincoln College White 326-321 — 647.

Individual results

Medalist — Mason Minkel (Heartland) 69-70 — 139.

DACC (600) — Tyler Strako 73-73 — 146, Caleb Lavender 75-75 — 150, Lukas Ball 71-82 — 153, Rylan Wolfe 77-77 — 154, Logan Richardson 78-79 — 157.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you