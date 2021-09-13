PREP FOOTBALL
At Ned Whitesell Field
Peoria High 58, Danville 36
Peoria `6 `14 `24 `14 `— `58
Danville `14 `14 `0 `8 `— `36
First quarter
Danville — JJ Miles 1-yard run (Matthew Thomas pass from Miles), 10:06.
Peoria — Eddie Clark 17-yard run (run failed), 9:26.
Danville — Tyler Jones 37-yard pass from Miles (run failed), 8:34.
Second quarter
Danville — JJ Miles 1-yard run (Tommy Harris pass from Miles), 11:56.
Peoria — Clark 8-yard run (Ricky Hearn pass from Tino Gist) 8:34.
Peoria — Jakhim Hon 35-yard fumble return (pass failed) 6:51.
Danville — Miles 20-yard run (pass failed), 1:28.
Third quarter
Peoria — Clark 7-yard run (Deatric Pollard pass from Gist), 9:24.
Peoria — Clark 1-yard run (Pollard pass from Gist) 4:31.
Peoria — Pollard 42-yard run (Hearn pass from Gist) 1:10
Fourth quarter
Peoria — Clark 2-yard run (pass failed), 11:56.
Peoria — Clark 11-yard run (Kenny Rutherford pass from Gist), 8:09.
Danville — Tevin Henderson 16-yard pass from Micah McGuire (Bryson Hinton pass from McGuire), 1:44.
Individual statistical leaders
Rushing — Peoria: Eddie Clark 16-120. Danville: JJ Miles 16-87.
Passing — Peoria: Tino Gist 17-26-0 199 yards. Danville: Miles 2-11-0 48 yards
Receiving — Peoria: Ricky Hearn 6-84. Danville: Tyler Jones 2-60.
At Seneca
Salt Fork 49, Seneca 28
Salt Fork`6`15`21`7`—`49
Seneca`7`7`7`7`—`28
First quarter
S — Braden Ellis 8-yard run (kick good)
SF — Ben Jessup 16-yard run (kick failed)
Second quarter
SF — Jessup 33-yard run (Jessup pass from Colden Earles)
S — Robby Nelson 6-yard run (kick good)
SF — Jessup 25-yard run (Ty Smoot kick)
Third quarter
SF — Ethan McLain 34-yard run (kick failed).
S — Nelson 21-yard run (two-point run)
SF — McLain 6-1yard run (Jessup run)
SF — McLain 31-yard run (Smoot kick).
Fourth quarter
S — Nathan Grant 1-yard run (kick good)
SF — Jessup 50-yard run (Smoot kick)
Salt Fork Individual statistics
Rushing — Jessup 13-201, McLain 5-118, Ethan Davis 16-82, Earles 1-15.
Passing — Earles 2-2-0 60 yards.
Receiving — Garrett Taylor 2-60.
PREP BOYS GOLF
At Danville
At Turtle Run G.C. (Par 36)
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 185, 2. Salt Fork 215, 3. Westville 247.
Medalist — Nick Garmon (BHRA) 44
BHRA (185) — Garmon 44, Leighton Meeker 45, Jordan Johnson 47, Ayden Golden 49, Coooper Carpenter 56, Colin Deck 59
Salt Fork (215) — Sam Pearman 50, Hunter Wantland 51, Carter Ridge 55, Brant Hackman 59, Franklin Richardson 69
Westville (247) — Ty Williamson 53, Gage Hatcher 61, Grayson McBrude 66, Katelyn Callahan 67, Jackson Priest 77, Caleb Howe 79
PREP GIRLS GOLF
From Saturday
At Attica, Ind.
Wabash River Conference Tournament
At Harrison Hills C.C. (Par 72)
Team results — 1. Attica 419, 2. Seeger 458, 3. Covington 460, Fountain Central 469, 5. Parke Heritage 471, 6. South Vermillion 509
Medalist — Jocelyn Kerr (A) 96.
Seeger (458) — Jayci Halsema 102, Emily Bowen 118, Maddie Hays 119, Joey Salts 119, Lauren Lloyd 127
Covington (460) — Briley Peyton 107, Sydnie Crain 112, Audrey Galloway 120, Chloe Martin 121, Aimee Pickel 131
Fountain Central (469) — Cassadi Parks 108, Nola Walls 113, Aubrey Hicks 119, Hannah Parks 129, Emily Keeling 130
PREP BOYS TENNIS
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 5, Attica 0
Singles — Calvin Springer (C) def. Noah Blankenship 6-0, 6-0. Nolan Potter (C) won by forfeit, Peyt Shumaker (C) won by forfeit.
Doubles — Myles Potter-Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Caiden Jeffries-Jake Garrett 6-0, 6-1. Carson Schaeffer-Aiden Miller (C) won by forfeit
Records — Covington 9-0 overall, 5-0 in Wabash River Conference.
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Seeger 4, Fountain Central 1
Singles — Christian Holland (S) def. Skyler Hoagland 6-2, 6-4, Thomas Lemming (S) def. Gabe McCollum 6-1, 6-3, Dylan Walters (S) def. Noah Armstrong 6-3, 6-3
Doubles — Carter Merryman-Brayden Prickett (FC) def. Caleb Edwards-Drew Holland 6-0, 5-7, 7-6 (5). Nick Turner-Kaiden Peterson (S) def. Wes Jackson-Koby Wolf 6-2, 6-3.
Records — Fountain Central 5-3 overall, 1-2 in Wabash River Conference.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Bloomington
Bloomington Purple Invitational
Team scores — 1. St. Charles North 33, 2. Danville 28, 3. Belleville West 26, 4. (tie) Dunlap and Peoria Richwoods 23, 6. Normal Community 20, 7. (tie) Normal University High and Normal West 16, 9. Bloomington Central Catholic 14, 10. Bloomington 13, 11. Morton 11, 12. Effingham St. Anthony 9, 13. Champaign Central 3.
Danville individual results
No. 1 singles
Quarterfinals — Lexi Ellis (Danville) def. Meg Moser (Normal) 6-0, 6-2. Semifinals — Ellis def. Lucy Gardner (Morton) 6-0, 6-0. Championship — Madeline Gentry (Normal West) def. Ellis, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 singles
First round — Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) def. Addie Clementz (Morton), 6-0, 6-1. Quarterfinals — Shreya Mungee (Dunlap) def Behrens, 6-3, 6-0. Consolation semifinals — Behrens def. Ivanka George (Normal) 6-3, 6-0. Consolation finals — Behrens def. Ali Adams (St. Anthony) 6-3, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles
First round — Ava Towne and Josie Hotsinpiller (Danville) def. VanHeuklon and Scroff (Normal West), 6-0, 6-4. Quarterfinals — Towne and Hotsinpiller def. Wilund and Larrison (Central), 6-0, 6-2. Semifinals — Mayes and Sudhir (Normal) def. Towne and Hotsinpiller, 6-2, 6-1. Third place — Towne and Hotsinpiller def. Pellman and Neal (Bellevile West), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles
Quarterfinals — Cici Brown and Reese Rundle (Danville) def. Dennis and Bafna (Bloomington) 6-1, 6-2. Semifinals — Brown and Rundle def. Kinder and Koch (Belleville West), 6-0, 6-2. Championship — Joseph and Lu (St. Charles North) def. Brown and Rundle, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 doubles
First round — Galpalli and Baker (Bloomington) def. Maya Towne and Hannah Schroder (Danville), 2-6, 6-3, 10-5. Consolation quarterfinals — Gallon and Segobiano (St. Charles North) def. Towne and Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0.
At Danville Tennis Courts
Danville 8, St. Thomas More 1
Singles — Maddy Swisher (STM) def. Lexi Ellis 46, 6-4, 10-4. Josie Hotsinpiller (D) def. Audrey Horn 6-1, 6-0. Ava Towne (D) def. Nora Kelely 6-3, 6-0, Brooklynn Behrens (D) def. Kambyl Stipes 6-0, 6-3. Cici Brown (D) def. Emma Graham 6-1, 6-0. Reese Rundle (D) def. Sofie Vavrik 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ellis-Behrens def. Swisher-Stopes 8-4, Towne-Hotsinpiller def. Kelley-Horn 8-1. Brown-Rundle def. Graham-Vavrik 8-2.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Westville
Unity 2, Westville 0
Unity`25`25
Westville`7`20
Westville Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmyn Meeker 9, Chloe Brant 2, Maddison Appl, Ella Miller, Hadley Cox. Blocks — Cox 2, Brant 2, Miller 2, Appl. Assists — Cox 12, Lydia Gondzur 3. Service aces — Miller, Cox. Digs — Meeker 11, Miller 7, Cox 5, Kelsie High 4, Gondzur 3, Rylee Jones 2, Brant.
At Covington, Ind.
Terre Haute South 3, Covington 0
T.H. South`25`25`25
Covington`11`15`13
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 6, Holly Linville 6. Blocks — Haley Harmeson 2. Assists — Karsyn Engle 18. Service aces — Linville 2 2. Digs — Cruser 8, Paige Messmore 5.
Records — Covington 11-4 overall
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
At McNabb
Illinois Valley Invitational
Team scores — 1. Heartland Community College 291-286 — 577, 2. Danville Area Community College 296-304 — 600, 3. Illinois Valley 302-300 — 602, 4. Illinois Central 310-293 — 603, 5. Sauk Valley 307-317 — 624, 6. Lincoln College Purple 316-320 — 636, 7. Lincoln College White 326-321 — 647.
Individual results
Medalist — Mason Minkel (Heartland) 69-70 — 139.
DACC (600) — Tyler Strako 73-73 — 146, Caleb Lavender 75-75 — 150, Lukas Ball 71-82 — 153, Rylan Wolfe 77-77 — 154, Logan Richardson 78-79 — 157.
