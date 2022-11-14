PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Westville
Westville 52, Heritage 14
Heritage (14) — Courtney Sanford 0 0-0 0, Faith Latham 1 0-0 3, Gwen Happ 0 0-0 0, Gracie Tate 1 0-2 2, Bailee Lubben 0 0-0 0, Karman Devanty 0 0-0 0, Paige George 2 0-0 6, Makayla Addy 0 0-0 0, Alexus Day 1 0-0 3, Adena Paul 0 0-0 0, Loran Tate 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0-2 14.
Westville (52) — Lani Gondzur 1 2-2 4, Lydia Gondzur 5 2-4 12, Mckynze Carico 0 0-0 0, Hadley Jones 5 1-2 11, Maddie Appl 0 1-4 1, Madison Jones 0 0-2 0, Katlyn Scaggs 1 0-0 2, Anna Blakeney 0 0-0 0, Ariel Calrkston 4 0-2 8, Aubrie Jenkins 7 0-0 14. Totals: 23 6-14 52.
Heritage;3;3;5;3;—;14
Westville;16;14;16;6;— ;52
3-point field goals — Heritage 4 (George 2, Latham, Day). Total fouls — Heritage 13, Westville 6. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
From Saturday
At Montezuma, Ind.
North Vermillion 59, South Vermillion 31
N. Vermillion (59) — Callie Naylor 5 0-0 11, Braxtyn Dunham 4 0-0 10, Lauren Ellis 3 2-5 8, Raena Campbell 0 0-0 0, Savannah Pollard 0 -0 0, Braylee Brown 2 6-10 10, Tera Thompson 4 5-6 14, Olivia Pearman 2 2-5 6. Totals: 20 15-26 59.
S. Vermillion (31) — Kyazez 0 3-4 3, Smith 0 0-0 0, Coleman 2 3-9 8, Pinton 0 0-0 0, Crum 0 2-4 2, Forman 1 0-4 2, Gosseto 0 0-0 0, Beray 7 2-5 16. Totals: 10 10-26 31.
N. Vermillion;13;14;22;10;—;59
S. Vermillion;5;10;6;10;— ;31
3-point field goals — North Vermillion 4 (Dunham 2, Naylor, Thompson); S. Vermillion 1 (Coleman). Total fouls — North Vermillion 18, South Vermillion 17. Fouled out — Dunham. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.