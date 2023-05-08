PREP BASEBALL
At Potomac
Hoopeston Area 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
Hoopeston Area `020 `000 `0 `— `2 `4 `0
Armstrong-Potomac `000 `000 `0 `— `0 `5 `3
WP — Mason Rush. LP — Lane Morgan. 2B — Armstrong-Potomac: Cain Buhr. RBIs — Hoopeston Area: Cole Miller, Ethan Steiner.
Records — Hoopeston Area 10-15 overall, 5-6 in the Vermilion Valley Conference. Armstrong-Potomac 10-12, 4-7.
At Oakwood
Oakwood 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`000`000`0`— `0 `4` 1
Oakwood`140`003`x`—`8`8`1
WP — Travis Tiernan LP — Jase Latoz. Two or more hits — GRF: Ryley Heck SF: Josh Ruch, Dalton Hobick, Matthew Miller. 3B — O: Hobick. RBIs — O: Hobick 3, Ruch 2, Miller 2, Brody Marcinko.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17, Schlarman Academy 1
Schlarman`100`0`— `1 `4` 0
BHRA`030`(14)`—`17`14`0
WP — Karson Stevenson LP — Jerrius Atkinson. Two or more hits — SA: Atkinson BHRA: Enrique Rangel 3, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois, Owen Miller. 2B — SA: Ricky Soderstrom BHRA: Rangel, Jordan Johnson, Stevenson, Cruz Dubois. 3B — SA: Atkinson 2. HR — BHRA: Tuff Elson. RBIs — SA: Owen Jones BHRA: Rangel 3, Elson 2, Chaz Dubois 2, Miller 2, Johnson, Cruz Dubois, Caden Keleminic.
At Westville
Westville 5, LeRoy 4
LeRoy`300`000`1`— `4 `6` 1
Westville`012`200`x`—`5`7`2
WP — Landon Haurez. LP — Brent Two or more hits — L: Company, Bennent W: Ethan McMasters, Kamden Maddox. 2B — L: Brent W: Maddox. Schaumburg. 3B — W: Zach Russell, Matthew Darling. RBIs — L: Bennent, Ford, Brent W:McMasters 2, Schaumburg, Darling
At Roachdale, Ind.
North Putnam 9, Fountain Central 4
F. Central`000`013`0`— `4 `4` 3
N. Putnam`300`510`x`—`9`11`0
WP — Windmiller. LP — Lukas Miller. Two or more hits — FC: Kyle Slinker NP: Monnett 4, Windmiller, Heiderman. HR — NP: Windmiller. RBIs — FC: Slinker 2 NP: Windmiller 4, Monett, Agusta, Heiderman.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Muncie
Oakwood 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7
Geo-RF`004`110`1`— `7 `8` 0
Oakwood`200`133`x`—`9`8`5
WP — Gracie Enos. LP — Chelsea Johnson. Two or more hits — GRF: Payton McComas, Chloe Winslow, Aubrey Roberson O: Gracie Hanner 3, Sam Dunavan. 2B — GRF: Kaydence Kraus. RBIs — GRF: Winslow 2, Roberson O: Hanner 2, Rylee Wright 2, Olivia Fegett 2, Dunavan, Gracie Enos, Audrey Schnaus.
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Seeger 1
Seeger`010`00`— `1 `5` 2
BHRA`(10)20`0x`—`12`10`2
WP — Eva Ronto. LP — Chloe Sheets. Two or more hits — S: Macy Kerr BHRA: Natalie Clapp, Ava Acton, Raeghan Dickison, Addison Wallace. 2B — S: Kerr BHRA: Wallace, Draycee Nelson, Dickison. HR — BHRA: Ella Myers, Acton. RBIs — S: Sheets BHRA: Acton 3, Myers 3, Natalie Clapp, Mikayla Cox 2, Dickison, Elli Tittle.
At Gilman
Salt Fork 6, Iroquois West 2
Salt Fork`111`001`2`— `6 `5` 1
Iroquois West`001`100`0`—`2`4`2
WP — Karlie Cain. LP — Wagner. 3B — SF: Kendyl Hurt. RBIs — SF: Hurt, Ava Ringstrom IW: Kraft.
At Covington, Ind.
West Vigo 18, Covington 6
W. Vigo`117`90`— `18 `13` 2
Covington`312`00`—`6`6`6
WP — Carlea Funk. LP — Emma Holycross. Two or more hits — WV: Grace Rodgers 3, Lily Krause, Funk, Janelle Sullivan, Caprice McCalister C: Lauryn Kampen. 2B — WV: Piper Beeler, McCalister, Rodgers C: Kampen, Tyra Hammer. RBIs — WV: Funk 4, Beeler 3, Sullivan 3, Jaleigh Lindley 2, Krause, Rodgers, McCallister, Jaycee Elkins C: Haley Holycross, Alex Sutherlin, McKenzie Gassoway, Kourtney Hooks.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Rossville, Ind.
Rossville 3, Fountain Central 2
Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Addie Hale 6-1, 6-3. Alydia Mellady (FC) def. Ella Burkle. Berkley Lamm (R) def. Josie Harshbarger 6-2, 0-6, 6-2.
Doubles — Lily Sharp-Demi Freeman (R) def. Marylee Muniz-Hannah Prickett 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. Sydney McCullough-Baylee Best (R) def. Kendall Eberly-Laney Hoagland 6-2, 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.