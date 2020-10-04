OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational is something different on a traditional cross country course.
For Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin runners Eli Mojonnier and Gabriella Moreman, it was their first opportunity this year to test themselves on the 1-mile loop course at Kickapoo State Park.
And the results for the Blue Devils were very positive.
Mojonnier and Moreman won their second straight invitational titles. Mojonnier was more than 1 minute faster that LaSallette's Henry Kracht in the boys race with a winning time of 16 minutes, 24.10 seconds; while Moreman, whose winning time was 18:59.02, was 1:30 faster than Reese Hogan of St. Thomas More.
"I really wanted to test myself and see how fast I could go on this course,'' said Mojonnier, as his next two races, the Vermilion Valley Conference and the Vermilion County meets will be on the same course. "Eventually, the hills got to me and slowed me down a little bit.''
And time was the most important part of Saturday's meet.
In a normal cross country meet, the finishing positions of the runners is used to determine the team score, with the lowest score winning. Saturday's Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational is strictly by time, as the team winner is determined by the accumulative time of a team's top five runners.
"It's kind of fun to do that,'' Mojonnier said. "It's a different challenge. Honestly, it's more mental than physical, because you know that you have to push yourself no matter how much of a lead you might have.''
As it wound up in the boys competition, Mojonnier and the rest of the Blue Devils claimed the title by nearly two full seconds over LaSalette. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al had a team time of 89:29.23 while LaSalette's time was 91:29.06. Rantoul (94:52.07) was third, followed by Oakwood/Salt Fork (99:07.17) in fourth and Armstrong-Potomac (127:50.33) rounded out the top five.
Emerson Thorlton of the Blue Devils was third in the individual standings, while Eli Johnson of Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm finished fourth. Other local runners in the top 10 were Bis-Henn/Ross-Al teammates Murphy McCool (seventh) and Ayden Ingram (eighth).
Moreman, who was running Kickapoo for the first time since breaking her ankle there a year ago, was pleased with her race but admitted she still has room for improvement.
"I need to get faster in my second and third mile splits so that I can get my time down to 18:30 and under on this course,'' she said as her splits were 6:05 for the first mile, 6:30 on the second mile and 6:25 for the third mile. "I really want to average around 6:10 for each mile.''
Unlike last week's race in the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Invitational at Winter Park, Moreman actually had other runners to push her during the 3-mile race.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational split the eight teams into two heats with the boys and girls from each team running at the same time.
"That was really good for me,'' Moreman said. "There were a couple of boys that really pushed me on the uphills and then at the finish there were a couple of more boys that I was trying to beat to the finish line.''
The girls team title went to St. Thomas More with a time of 107 minutes, 14.32 seconds. Oakwood/Salt Fork (115:25.11) finished second, while BHRA (119:37.35) was third.
Oakwood/Salt Fork freshman Macie Russell was the top finisher for the Comets as she was third with a time of 20:38.06, while teammates Allie Morris (22:13.32) and Mackenzie Russell (22:19.49) were ninth and 10th respectively.
