ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers honored seniors Chris Catron and Macy Hayes during is match against Schlarman Academy and Cissna Park.
Schlarman Academy won the boys triangular with a score of 189, followed by Hoopeston Area (224) and Cissna Park (225).
Gabe Huddleston, a senior for the Hilltoppers, claimed medalist honors with a 3-over 39 while teammate Deuce Provost was second with a 46.
Ben Brown had the low score for Hoopeston Area with a 49, while Catron had a 64.
In the girls competition, Hoopeston Area defeated Cissna Park by 12 shots (236-248).
Payton Armstrong won the medalist honors for the girls with a 58, while Hayes shot a 62.
