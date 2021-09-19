LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Two wins and two losses were the results for the Covington Trojans at the Lafayette Jefferson volleyball tournament on Saturday.
Covington secured wins over Lafayette Jeff and Lapel, while the Trojans lost to Clinton Prairie and Bloomington North.
Karsyn Engle had a team-high 84 assists in the four matches for the Trojans to along with 23 digs, while Amber Cruser had 29 kills and 19 digs.
Covington (13-7) will host Terre Haute North on Monday.
