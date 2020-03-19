COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington High School gym includes pictures of teams that advanced past IHSAA regional play.
Unfortunately, no one will know if this year’s Trojans boys team would have joined that select group.
The IHSAA cancelled the rest of the winter sports season on Thursday when Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that all Indiana schools will be closed until May 1.
For the first time in the 109-year history of the tournament, there will be no champions crowned.
“One thing I told the guys before the season was this team wanted the big picture and we will never know if we could get one,” Covington coach Adam Ballard said. “I felt going in that we could have a shot to win it and with the potential to play the semistate in Lafayette was like a home game for us.
“It was one of those things that we knew it was going to be a long shot, but that hope keeps you going. I twas tough for me, but it was especially tough for the kids and the seniors.”
The Trojans end the season with a 20-6 record and for senior players like Colton Brown and Caleb Ellmore, this is a bitter end to successful careers at Covington.
“When I heard it, I was pretty disappointed. It stinks because it is my senior year,” Brown said. “The past four years of basketball has impacted my life greatly. Being a part of Covington basketball is something I will remember the rest of my life.”
“I was very disappointed because I thought we had something going,” Ellmore said. “Especially with my senior year, we will always say What if, but the more we thought I about, there is nothing that we can do about it and it is out of our control.”
During this past season, the Trojans were ranked in the top ten of IHSAA Class 1A for most of the year and faced some tough teams in Class 1A and 2A to get ready for the playoffs. After beating Lafayette Central Catholic 60-55 in the first round, they would cruise past the next two games to win their fifth straight sectional title and a trip to Frankfort, Ind. for regional play.
“We were prepared to go to Frankfort and I thought we were going to win it,” Brown said. “We were confident in ourselves and very prepared for whatever was going to happen. It is disappointing because it is a what-if situation now and it stinks because I don’t get to do it with our teammates and coaches.”
“We upped our schedule a lot and our Sagarin rating was up,” Ellmore said. “We really came together as a team this year., We struggled early in the year in figuring out the little things on offense and defense, but by the end of the year, we were putting everything together and working on all cylinders.”
Ballard said that it was interesting that history has finally happened in the state and that Covington was a part of that history.
“Indiana and basketball is synonymous and in over 100 years, the tournament has never been cancelled,” Ballard said. “There have been all these things and it is a sickness that brings it down. So in some way, we are part of history, but it is the wrong part of history.”
Along with that history, any recruiting calls Ballard gets for his players and any prep all-star games are also on hold as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“Postseason all-star teams, college showcases are postponed and the NCAA has shut down recruiting. There is nothing that hasn’t been affected,” Ballard said. “There is a little place in Veedersburg that people in our area go and play and they shut that down so no one in the area can play pickup games. We had some kids that played pickup games all last week, so now they may have to put on their X-Boxes and PlayStations to play some (NBA) 2K.”
Even with the ending, Brown and Ellmore were pleased to play for Covington and for Ballard.
“It was a great four years and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Brown said. “The relationships have meant the most to me with my teammate and coaches. We will be there for each other no matter what.”
“It all starts with Coach Ballard and he is an awesome coach. Our team would be nowhere without him and the success that we had at Covington starts with him,” Ellmore said. “We worked our butts off these past four years and they have flown by fast. I wanted to thank my teammates and the fans of Covington. I want to thank them for sticking with us and hope they are staying safe during this time.
“I am proud of our senior class and I love those kids so much and I wish there was something that I can do,” Ballard said. “But I tell them you can only control something that you can control and this is something you can’t control.”
