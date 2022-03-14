Milwaukee Area Tech
Location — Milwaukee, Wis.
Nickname — Stormers
Record — 27-4
Seeded — No. 5
First-round opponent — Scottsdale, 1 p.m. Wednesday
Tournament history — second appearance, 3-1 tournament record.
Coach — Randy Casey
Roster — G Chijoke Nwosu, 6-3, freshman. G Jaylin Scott, 6-1, sophomore. G Jalen Houston, 6-0, freshman. G Chima Nwosu, 6-3, sophomore. G Bansi King, 6-3, sophomore. G Doza DJ Pitia, 6-5, freshman. G Kyle Cooley, 5-11, freshman. F Malachi Key, 6-6, freshman. G Karl Blanton Jr., 6-3, freshman. F Mason Johnson, 6-6, freshman. C Kameron Leonard, 6-8, sophomore. G Erik Victorson, 6-0, freshman.
Scoring leaders — Mason Johnson 16.7, Jaylin Scott 14.2, Jalen Houston 13.2, Karl Blanton Jr. 10.1
Rebounding leaders — Mason Johnson 9.8, Chima Nwosu 7.0, Kameron Leonard 6.1.
Assist leaders — Jaylin Scott 4.2, Jalen Houston 3.1, Chijoke Nwosu 2.1.
