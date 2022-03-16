DANVILLE — Chima Nwosu had a pair of offensive putbacks in the final two minutes to lead Milwaukee Area Tech to a 91-84 victory over Scottsdale Community in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Nwosu, a 6-3 freshman guard from Chicago, had a tournament-high 17 rebounds in the contest to go along with six points for the Stormers, who improve to 28-4 with the victory.
Milwaukee Area Tech led from start to finish, but its advantage was cut to 81-78 with just under 2 minutes remaining. Nwosu had offensive rebound baskets on the next two possessions for the Stormers, who made 4-of-4 free throws in the final 40 seconds.
Jaylin Scott had a team-high 22 points for Milwaukee Area Tech, while Bansi King had 17 and Jalen Houston had 14 off the bench.
Scottsdale's comeback was fueled by 20 second-half points by freshman Cameron Faus, who was 8-of-10 from the field with four 3-pointers in game's final 20 minutes. Faus led the Fighting Artichokes (19-12) with 22 points.
Also scoring in double digits for Scottsale was Carson Kelly (19), Isaiah Floyd (15) and Unisa Turay (15).
