GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team had a 27-18 halftime lead in their opener on Friday, but it was Milford that had the last laugh.
The Bearcats outscored the Buffaloes 39-23 in the second half to get a 57-52 win.
Luke McCabe had 14 points to lead Milford, while Payton Portwood had 11 points, William Teig had 10 and Trey Totheroh added eight.
Cole Steinbaugh had 24 to lead Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Jace Bina had nine, Kaiden Mingee had eight and Justice Arthur added six.
The Buffaloes will try to regroup against Chrisman on Tuesday, while the Bearcats will host Armstrong-Potomac.
At Georgetown
Milford 57, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 52
Milford (57) — Trace Fleming 1 3-6 5, Luke McCabe 3 6-12 14, Aaron Banning 1 0-0 3, Jarid Woodby 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 3 2-2 8, Nicholas McKinley 0 0-0 0, William Teig 5 0-0 10, Payton Portwood 3 2-2 11, Nicholas Warren 2 1-4 6. Totals: 18 14-26 57.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (52) — Jace Bina 3 0-0 9, Sam Kelley 1 0-0 3, Trayvion Brown 0 0-0 0, Cole Steinbaugh 6 10-14 24, Kaiden Mingee 2 2-2 8, Cameron Ford 1 0-0 2, Justice Arthur 2 2-2 6, Larry Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-18 52.
Milford;5;13;20;19;—;57
Geo-RF;11;16;8;17;—;52
3-point field goals — Milford 7 (Portwood 3, McCabe 2, Banning, Warren); Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8 (Bina 3, Steinbaugh 2, Mingee 2, Kelley). Total fouls — Milford 18, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20. Fouled out — Arthur. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.