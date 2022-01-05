CATLIN — With the exception of an occasional tie in soccer, every high school sports contest should have a winner and a loser.
On Tuesday night, it almost seemed like both the Milford Bearcats and the Salt Fork Storm lost the Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball game.
While the Bearcats will get credit for a 39-38 victory over the Storm, Milford coach David Caldwell was focused on the things his team did in almost blowing an 11-point second half lead.
“We about gave it away,’’ said Caldwell, noting that Milford, which improved to 13-5 overall and 3-0 in the VVC, had the lead in four of their five losses. “We have to get better at finishing.’’
And the topic of conversation on the other side focused on Salt Fork’s dismal offensive execution.
The Storm, which falls to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in the conference, committed turnovers on 18 of 33 possessions heading into the fourth quarter, trailing the Bearcats 25-17.
“We weren’t running any offense at all,’’ Salt Fork coach Andrew Johnson said. “There was no cohesiveness to it. We were catching the ball and waiting for them to guard us, instead of trying to move the ball quickly against their matchup zone defense.’’
While both coaches will use Tuesday’s game film as a teaching tool, the actual contest was still entertaining for the fans.
Salt Fork pulled within 1 point of Milford on a pair of free throws by Blake Norton with 6 minutes, 48 seconds left (25-24) and then again with 51.6 seconds left on a basket by Colden Earles, who could have tied the game with a free throw to complete the three-point play, but Norton was called for a lane violation.
“I thought defensively in the second half, we guarded a lot better and created some extra opportunities,’’ Johnson said. “We also got some offensive rebounds.’’
So, what ultimately changed for the Storm?
“We picked up the intensity,’’ said Norton, who finished with a game-high 16 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. “We started wanting it more than they did.’’
Salt Fork still had two more chances to take the lead in the final 45 seconds.
But the Storm committed their 22nd turnover of the contest and junior Blake Hettmansberger missed a 3-point attempt in the final 10 seconds.
“In those late-game scenarios, especially when you don’t have any timeouts and that’s on me, you have to get what you can get,’’ Johnson said. “It was a fault of effort, we just didn’t get the points we needed.’’
And the one shot that Hettmansberger did bury from about 50 feet came about a second after the final buzzer had sounded.
“We could have used another second,’’ said Johnson, who noted that Salt Fork dug itself into a hole in the game’s first 16 minutes.
And his junior guard agreed.
“In the first half, we had 9 points, that is unacceptable,’’ said Norton as the Storm trailed the Bearcats 18-9 at halftime. “We had to execute better — on both ends of the floor.
“Nine points in the first half is pretty self-explanatory on why we lost this game.’’
Salt Fork, which was playing without junior forward Garrett Taylor, actually shot the ball well in the first quarters. The Storm made 4-of-8 shots (50 percent) but the other 13 possessions ended with 12 turnovers and Camden Smoot making 1-of-2 free throws.
“We were just playing too soft in the first half,’’ Norton said. “We weren’t getting our offense going.’’
Admittedly, Milford’s matchup zone defense was part of the problem.
“It was poor execution and a tentativeness to execute against their very unique style of defense,’’ Johnson said. “Without a full day to prep for it, because we played (Monday) against Armstrong-Potomac, didn’t help things for us.’’
Neither did playing with Taylor, who was suspended for a flagrant foul against Armstrong-Potomac.
But, that also had an adverse effect on Milford.
“You try to tell your guys that they better be ready, but I could see it with them during walkthrough,’’ Caldwell said. “They were thinking, ‘Taylor is not playing, so this should be an easy game.’
“It wasn’t. Salt Fork picked up just like I thought they would do.’’
Junior Adin Portwood finished with a team-high 14 points for Milford, followed by senior William Teig with 10 and junior Sawyer Laffoon with nine.
Joining Norton in double figures for Salt Fork was Earles with 11.
