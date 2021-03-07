MILFORD — Trey Totheroh scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half as the Milford Bearcats capped their boys basketball season with a 65-46 victory over the Iroquois West Raiders.
Totheroh was one of three scorers in double digits for Milford, which ends the year with a 12-5 record. Also reaching double figures for the Bearcats was Luke McCabe with 13 and Trace Fleming had 11.
Jack McMillan had a game-high 18 points for the Raiders, who fall to 9-4 on the season.
At Milford
Milford 65, Iroquois West 46
Iroquois West (46) — J.McMillan 8 0-0 18, Kimmel 0 0-0 0, Pree 0 0-0 0, McMillan 0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Pankey 4 0-0 10, Frank 1 0-0 3, Tilstra 1 1-2 3, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ca. Leonard 2 0-1 4, Cl.Leonard 3 2-3 8. Totals: 19 3-6 46.
Milford (65) — Trace Fleming 5 1-4 11, Luke McCabe 6 0-0 13, Aaron Banning 2 0-0 5, Sawyer Laffoon 0 0-0 0, Jarid Woodby 0 0-0 0, Andrew White 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 5 6-8 17, Payton Harwood 0 0-0 0, Nicholas McKinnley 0 0-0 0, William Teig 2 1-2 5, Adin Portwood 2 0-0 6, Nicholas Warren 3 0-0 8. Totals: 25 8-19 65
Iroquois West; 14; 6; 17; 9; —; 46
Milford; 11; 19; 26; 9; —; 65
3-pointers — Iroquois West 5 (J.McMillan 2, Pankey 2, Frank 1). Milford 7 (Portwood 2, Warren 2, McCabe 1, Banning 1, Totheroh 1). Total fouls — Iroquois West 15, Milford 14. Fouled out — none.
Records — Iroquois West 9-4 overall. Milford 12-5 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.