MILFORD — Luke McCabe had 16 points as the Milford boys basketball team found a way to get past Watseka on Saturday.
Payton Portwood had 13 points for the Bearcats, while Trey Totheroh added 12 points.
The Bearcats will host Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
At Milford
Milford 49, Watseka 47
Watseka (47) — Jobey Grant 0 0-0 0, Conner Curry 2 0-0 4, Drew Wittenborn 4 0-0 12, Jameson Cluver 2 0-0 5, Hunter Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jordan Schroeder 3 2-2 10, Brayden Haines 5 2-2 12, Maddox Rigsby 1 2-4 4. Totals: 17 6-8 47.
Milford (49) — Trace Fleming 1 1-2 3, Luke McCabe 5 4-5 16, Aaron Banning 0 0-0 0, Trey Totheroh 3 6-7 12, Nicholas McKiney 0 1-2 1, William Teig 2 0-1 4, Payton Portwood 3 4-5 13, Nicholas Warren 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 16-24 49.
Watseka;10;10;14;13;—;47
Milford;11;13;15;10;—;49
3-point field goals — Watseka 7 (Witternborn 4, Schroeder 2, Cluver); Milford 5 (Portwood 3, McCabe 2). Total fouls — Watseka 20, Milford 11. Fouled out — Rigsby. Technical fouls — none.
