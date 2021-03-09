Basketball logo

MILFORD — Trey Totheroh just missed a triple-double in leading the Milford Bearcats to a 46-36 victory over the Gardner-South Wilmington Panthers on Tuesday night.

Totheroh, who scored 11 of his game-high 14 points in the fourth quarter, also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out nine assists, while Trace Fleming contributed 12 points in the victory.

At Milford

Milford 46, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

GSW (36) — Landry 4 1-1 10, Morris 0 0-0 0, Wise 4 3-4 13, Grant 0 1-2 1, States 2 2-2 6, Steichen 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 7-9 36.

Milford (46) — Fleming 5 2-2 12, McCabe 1 3-5 6, Banning 0 0-0 0, Totheroh 3 6-18 14, Teig 3 1-2 7, Portwood 2 0-0 5, Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 12-17 46.

GSW; 5; 12; 13; 6; —; 36

Milford; 7; 13; 8; 18; —; 46

3-pointers — Gardner-South Wilmington 3 (Wise 2, Landry 1). Milford 4 (Totheroh 2, McCabe 1, Portwood 1). Total fouls — Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Milford 10. Fouled out — none

Records — Milford 13-5 overall.

