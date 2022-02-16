AUBURN — The Schlarman Academy 8th grade boys basketball team won the IESA Class 8-1A championship with a 36-31 win over Jacksonville Our Saviour on Wednesday.
Keison Peoples had 14 points to lead the Hilltoppers, who was down 5-4 after the first quarter, but had an 11-4 second quarter for a 15-11 halftime lead. Jerrius Atkinson had 10 and Lincoln Cravens added eight.
Schlarman ends the season at 21-1 and ends a period of success for the boys and girls teams. The girls' seventh and eighth grade teams each took third, while the seventh grade boys team was fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.