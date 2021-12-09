ASSUMPTION — The Schlarman Academy 7th grade girls basketball team ended up third in IESA Class 7-A on Thursday with a 32-19 win over Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell.
Jada Bell led the Hilltoppers with 21, while Alexis Murillo added 11 points.
In the championship game, Siegel St. Michaels beat Ottawa Marquette 32-24
While the 7th grade team has ended its season, the 8th grade team will also start its trip to state over the weekend.
The Hilltopper 8th graders (21-0) will start its journey at the IESA Class 8-A quarterfinals on Saturday with a game against Mount Olive at 10 a.m. at Clinton Junior High School. If Schlarman wins, the Hilltoppers will go to a semifinal at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.