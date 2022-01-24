Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini
Site — State Farm Center, Champaign
When — 6 p.m. Tuesday
Records — Michigan State 15-3 overall, 6-1 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 13-5 overall, 6-2 in the Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Spartans are rated No. 10 in the latest AP Poll, while the Fighting Illini are rated No. 24.
Television — ESPN
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network including local stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous meetings — Michigan State leads the all-time series 64-60 over Illinois and the Spartans have won the last three meetings including a 81-72 triumph over the Illini on Feb. 23, 2021 in East Lansing, Mich.
Last games — The Spartans defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 86-74 on Friday night in Madison, Wis., while the Illini suffered a 81-65 loss to the Maryland Terrapins on Friday night in College Park, Md.
Up Next — Michigan State is scheduled to host Michigan on Saturday, while Illinois will travel to Evanston to play the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Projected starters — Michigan State: G Tyson Walker, 6-0, junior. G Max Christie, 6-6, freshman, F Joey Hauser, 6-9, senior, F Marcus Bingham Jr., 7-0, junior, F Gabe Brown, 6-8, senior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, super senior. G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, graduate senior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, super senior. F Jacob Grandison, 6-6, graduate senior. C Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, 6-8, sophomore.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Points — Michigan State: Brown 13.6, Christie 10.5, Malik Hall 9.9, Bingham Jr. 9.8. Illinois: Kofi Cockburn 21.1, Plummer 16.4, Frazier 13.4, Grandison 11.6. Andre Curbelo 10.2.
Rebounds — Michigan State: Bingham Jr. 6.9, Hauser 6.4, Hall 5.0, Brown 4.7. Illinois: Cockburn 11.8, Williams 5.5, Coleman Hawkins 4.9, Curbelo 4.5.
Assists — Michigan State: Walker 5.1, A.J. Hoggard 4.7, Hauser 1.9, Christie 1.6. Illinois: Curbelo 4.3, Frazier 3.6, Williams 3.2, Grandison 2.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.