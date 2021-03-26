As the last Big Ten team standing in the NCAA Tournament, top-seed Michigan enters its matchup with fourth-seed Florida State on Sunday (5 p.m. ET) at Hinkle Fieldhouse with more left to accomplish.
The Wolverines (22-4) were shaky at times Monday before pulling away down the stretch to beat eighth-seed LSU (18-6) 86-78.
Michigan is the last hope for the Big Ten to end its national title drought, which threatens to stretch to 21 years. It dates back to 2000 when Mateen Cleaves-led Michigan State knocked off Florida in Indianapolis.
If there’s any conference pride, Michigan coach Juwan Howard isn’t showing it. Asked about being the only Big Ten team being left out of nine that started out in the tournament, Howard responded: “I’ll let you guys have fun with that. Right now, all I’m concerned with is just Michigan. I’ve always been that way.”
Howard is focused on a Florida State team that’s reached its third straight Sweet 16 under 72-year-old head coach Leonard Hamilton. FSU had a team poised to make a national title run before the NCAA Tournament was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seminoles lost two NBA Lottery picks --- forward Patrick Williams and guard Devin Vassell – from last season’s team but added freshman Scottie Barnes (10.4 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game), who creates matchup problems as a 6-foot-9 point guard.
Howard played under Hamilton in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, and his two sons, Jace and Jett, played high school basketball with Barnes at Nova High School outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Hamilton was one of the first coaches Howard sought advice from when he took the Michigan job in 2019.
“During his times coaching the University of Miami as well as Florida State, he’s had amazing success,” Howard said. “So I have a ton of -- I just feel he has a great knowledge for the game of basketball, people, and his resume speaks for itself. Our conversations are very good. I’ve learned a lot. I will continue to use Coach Hamilton as a mentor, a father figure, an example of what great successful coaches look like on this collegiate level.”
But Howard said his ties to both Hamilton and Barnes won’t impact his approach to Sunday’s game.
“My grandmother is still living, and I’m a very competitive individual,” Howard said. “I’d play her one-on-one, and I’d be very physical with her. When the game is over with, I’m going to embrace her, hug her, kiss her. That’s exactly how it goes in the game of basketball. Once the game starts, you lock into your opponent.”
Florida State is among the biggest, most physical teams in college basketball, with 7-1 center Balsa Koprivica and 6-8, 260-pound forward RaiQuan Gray joining the 6-9 Barnes on the court. That could make things more difficult for 7-1 Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson to operate inside. Dickinson, the Big Ten’s freshman of the year, is Michigan’s top scorer at 14.2 points per game.
“It’s nothing new that we’ve faced,” Howard said. “Yes, their length averaged 6-foot-8, their wingspan is pretty long, but you gotta play the game no matter what. You’ve still got to compete, and that’s what we’re looking forward to, the competition and we’ll be ready to roll come Sunday.”
Michigan has withstood a late-season injury to senior forward and second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers (13.1 point per game), who is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his foot. With Livers out, junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. has stepped into a starting role and played well, averaging 9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in two NCAA Tournament games.
“I just want to be ready, be there for my teammates and be a reliable source for my teammates,” Johns said. “It’s been an honor to be part of the starting lineup, and obviously I just want to give it my all when I’m out there, whether it’s my teammates and my coaches and just come out with wins at the end of the day.”
Johns, at 6-8, 240 pounds, provides more size inside to bang with FSU. He said the Wolverines are adapting without Livers on the floor.
“We’re just working on different sets, trying to keep it positive,” Johns said. “He helps us on the court as well, especially when we get subbed out or something. He talks to us on the sideline just to help us -- what he sees out there and what we can do better. So it’s like we have another little coach on the side.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.