In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Chicago Bears chairman Michael McCaskey is seen on the field before the Super Bowl XLI football game between the Bears and Indianapolis Colts in Miami. McCaskey, who led the Chicago Bears for nearly three decades following the death of his grandfather George Halas, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team said. He was 76. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)