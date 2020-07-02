CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois and current Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus was named to the Big Ten Network’s All-Decade Second Team on Thursday.
Mercilus was a consensus All-American and won the Hendricks Award as the top DE in the nation in 2011. In that season, he set school records with 16 sacks and nine forced fumbles.
In his Illinois career, Mercilus had 81 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and 11 forced fumbles. In eight seasons with the Texans, he has 50 sacks and 63 tackles for loss.
The first team defensive linemen were Chase Young (Ohio State), Joey Bosa (Ohio State), J.J. Watt (Wisconsin) and Ryan Kerrigan (Purdue).
Fairbury postpones Classic
FAIRBURY — The Fairbury American Legion Speedway announced on Thursday to postpone the first ever $50,00 to win Prairie Dirt Classic to the summer of 2021.
“It’s disappointing, no doubt. However I am very grateful for the support and guidance the Livingston County Health Department has played in allowing us to go back to racing the past couple of weeks,”says Matt Curl, owner and promoter of the Fairbury Speedway. “In the end, it’s the right decision for our community and the long term success and well-being of the Fairbury Speedway. I have no doubt in my mind that the 2021 PDC will be the biggest racing event in the history of FALS.”
Originally scheduled for July 31st & Aug. 1st, the Prairie Dirt Classic will continue its tradition in 2021 with all camping reservations and reserved tickets transferring over and good for the 2021 PDC weekend.
All reservations are locked, and reserved ticket vouchers will be sent in the mail this fall to those who purchased tickets to date. Fairbury Speedway will be offering a refund to any reserved ticket or camping holder for the PDC.
However if a refund is requested, they will not be allowed to purchase those tickets in the future; and the tickets will be opened back up to the general public for purchase in 2021.
People requesting a refund for the Prairie Dirt Classic reservations need to send an email to falstickets@gmail.com. The last date to request a refund will be Sunday, Aug. 2nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.