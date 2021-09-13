MCNABB — Danville Area Community College freshman Tyler Strako tied for 5th individually at the Illinois Valley Community College invitational this weekend at the Edgewood Park Golf Club.
Strako, a former standout at Westville, had a pair of rounds of 1-over 73 to finish with an overall score of 2-over 146. Teammate Caleb Lavender tied for 10th with a two-round score of 6-over 150.
As a team, DACC finished second with a two-round score of 24-over 600 as Heartland Community College won the title with an overall score of 1-over 577.
