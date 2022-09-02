DECATUR — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team played in the Illinois Central College Red Tail Run on Friday.
Jaguar Grady Lancaster won the individual title with a score of 125. He birdied the last three out of four holes to tie for first and won the tie-breaker with a score of 66 in the second round.
Cameron Bergman had a 146 for DACC, who ended up third as a team, while AJ Johnson had a 147, Caleb Lavender had a 149 and Luke Mettemeyer had a 167.
