BLOOMINGTON — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team started the season on Monday at the Heartland Invitational at the Weibring Golf Course.
The Jaguars ended up third as a team, led by the fifth-place finish of Grady Lancaster, who ended up with a 147. Teammate Blake Arnold had a 153, Cameron Bergman shot a 155, Luke Mettemeyer carded a 159 and Zane Douglas had a 173.
The Jaguars will play at the Cougar Fall Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Classic is hosted by Illinois Central College and will be at Metamora Fields Golf Course.
