MARION — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team ended the John A. Logan Invitational in third at the Kokopelli Golf Club on Tuesday.
Grady Lancaster led the Jaguars with a tie for 10th at 237 for the three-rounds, while Caleb Lavender was 14th at a 238, AJ Johnson had a 241 to take 20th, Luke Mettemeyer had a hole in one on the fifth hole Tuesday and shot a 243 to finish 24th and Cameron Bergman was tied for 44th at 255.
Also, Rocco Page was tied for 16th as a individual for DACC with a 239.
Host John A. Logan won the tournament with a 914, while Heartland had a 921 and DACC was third at 957.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.