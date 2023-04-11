MILAN — The Danville Area Community College boys golf team took third out of seven teams at the Black Hawk Invitational at Pinnacle Golf Course.
Caleb Lavender was tied for fourth with a score of 150 for the Jaguars and won fourth place outright because of a tiebreaker. Grady Lancaster was tied for 14th at 159, Cameron Bergman was tied for 16th at 161, Luke Mettemeyer was 21st with a 166 and Rocco Page carded a 171 to tie for 25th.
