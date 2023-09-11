CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team took second to host Parkland at the Parkland Fall Invite on Monday.
Grady Lancaster was the medalist for the meet with a score of 145, while Blake Arnold was fourth at 148, Cameron Bergman was tied for 11th at 157, Luke Mettemeyer was tied for 14th at 158 and Zach Douglas was tied for 21st at 165.
The Jaguars will take some time off before hosting the DACC Invite on Sept. 25 at the Danville Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.