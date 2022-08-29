BLOOMINGTON — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team started the season on Monday at the Heartland Invite at the Weibring Course.
The Jaguars took fifth in the meet with a score of 639. Host Heartland had a 587 to win with Parkland behind at 588, Rend Lake was at 627 and Mineral Area College collected a 631.
Grady Lancaster shot a 157 for DACC, while Caleb Lavender had a 159, AJ Johnson shot a 161, Cameron Bergman had a 163 and Luke Mettemeyer shot a 166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.