BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Danville Area Community College men’s golf team saw themselves on the brink of going to the NJCAA Division II Championships on Tuesday.
But in the third round of the Region 24 Championships at Pfau Course at Indiana University, the Jaguars dropped from the last qualifying space in third place to a tie for sixth with a team score of 992 to end the season.
DACC head coach Terry French said that a slow start on the first and third days of the tournament was a factor.
“I said before that I hoped we had a good start because the teams that were chasing us for third started earlier and had less wind,” French said. “But I knew the wind was going to pick up and it was howling when we got out there in those last few holes.
“It is what it is and I told my kids that we if we keep knocking, we will have that opportunity and it just didn’t happen today. ... But we will be back.”
Grady Lancaster shot a 78 in the third round to end the tournament in ninth place with a score of 240.
“Grady missed qualifying by two hits. He lost four shots in the last two holes and it was tough but that is how it goes,” French said. “He was in the top 10 and it put him All-region. Grady is a good player and I look for big things for him.”
Lancaster is part of a team filled with freshmen except for sophomore Caleb Lavender, wh0 was 11th with a score of 246 after shooting an 87 in the third round.
“He did well, but he fell into a tough spot like all of us did,” French said of Lavender, who is going to Eastern Illinois. “It was a great golf course and they treated us very well, but that course is a bear. Caleb fought it and made the most of it.”
French said the team’s second round on Monday is a reflection of the season. After a 330 on Sunday, the Jaguars shot a 319, which was only behind winning team Parkland College and second place Heartland Community College to fight to the sixth spot.
“We started slow on Monday and we fought and fought and fought to get third,” French said. “We don’t give up and that pressure in a tournament is stronger than anything they have ever dealt with. I always like my kids to play as many tournaments as they can to deal with that. I have good kids and they will be back.”
Cameron Bergman was tied for 23rd with a score of 251, while Luke Mettemeyer was tied for 27th at 255 and Rocco Page was 38th at 274.
For the players returning next year, French knows finding motivation will be pretty easy.
“I think our kids learned a lot. I think it will drive them to fix what needs to be fixed,” French said. “We have recruits coming in the fall that can help and I am trying to find a top player to get in there and help us and it is an ongoing process. We are in our fourth year and the kids are learning that it is a lot tougher and the courses are longer. It is a process that we have to learn. I know I have a bunch of kids who are ready to fight again.
“It was a rude awakening because they are a confident bunch. I told them that we have to come back and work on what we need to get there and they said ‘We will get there.’”
Parkland and Heartland will join the rest of the qualifiers on May 21-24 at the Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin, Mo. for the NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship.
