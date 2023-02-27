COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Illinois’ men’s basketball team was playing its fourth game in eight days and coming off an emotional win over Northwestern on Thursday.
It was just the right combination for Ohio State on Sunday.
The Buckeyes broke a nine-game losing streak with a 72-60 win over the Illini and Illinois coach Brad Underwood said the team was just flat.
“It is very disappointing on our standpoint,” Underwood said. “We were one of the top rebounding teams in the Big Ten and they were 14th on the defensive side and we had no offensive rebounds. We had two of these games now where we had no life. ... We had nothing. When we get this way, we don’t execute. We responded for a little bit and got within one, but then they scored the last seven.”
“We didn’t have any bite on defense and we were not aggressive,” Illini guard Coleman Hawkins said. “We let guys go down hill We didn’t have the energy on defense. I honestly don’t know. We should have a motivation and it is just upsetting. I never want to lose, but I wish we just had energy.
Ohio State led 41-29 at halftime before Illinois rallied in the second half. Terrence Shannon scored eight straight Illinois points, including back-to-back three-point plays, during a 12-2 run that got the Illini within 45-41 with 15:11 remaining.
Illinois, which erased an 18-point deficit against Northwestern last time out, got within 53-52 on a 3-pointer by Jayden Epps. Ohio State came right back with a putback layup by Justice Sueing, followed by a thunderous dunk from Brice Sensabaugh and a jumper by Sensabaugh. The Buckeyes did not miss another shot, finishing 7-for-7 over the final 6:21.
The Buckeyes pushed their lead to 64-53 when Bruce Thornton finished off a three-point play with 3:57 remaining. Ohio State maintained a double-digit lead over the last 2:35.
The game left Underwood looking for answers as to why the team lost to Ohio State, who they beat 69-60 in January.
“It is our fourth game in eight days, but I am not making any excuse,” Underwood said. “We took Friday off and we thought giving them a day off would help. We came together yesterday and we had a good practice. We don’t have quite the fire and the bite right now and it was frustrating.”
“Coach gave us the game off after Northwestern,” Hawkins said. “It is all on us. If a coach is telling you to play, you shouldn’t play your sport. It is on you to play hard and play for your coach and play to get a win.”
Underwood also said that the team was plagued by poor 3-point shooting and lack of plays in the paint.
“It was ridiculous. The problem was they were hard shots,” Underwood said. “Our OER is 1.41 when we touch the pain and then we shoot. We are one of the top two-point field goal shooting teams in the league. It was off balance hard shots ,even in the paint. We have to get Dain (Dainja) going and he had to be tougher on the glass. I have never been one to tell guys not to shoot it, but we are getting close.
“My teams win on the road because of guarding and offensive rebounding. Our goal is to get 40 percent of our misses back and that is how you win on the road. We had 19 misses and we were outrebounded 23-9.”
“I think we forced a lot of shots and we were not getting shots in the paint,” Hawkins said. “We get out of control and we don’t know what to do. We get caught standing a lot It is about finding consistency and rhythm.”
Hawkins had 14 points and seven rebounds for Illinois (19-10, 10-8). Matthew Mayer scored 11 points, and Shannon and Jayden Epps had 10 points each.
“He (Epps) was better today,” Underwood said. “He is a freshman and it is not always easy and you have to get past these times and it is tough for him to get past those times. We are continuing to work with him and we need his scoring.”
Bruce Thornton scored 20 points, fellow freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored 14, senior Justice Sueing had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (12-17, 4-14 Big Ten). Thornton made 8 of 11 shots and Sensabaugh was 5-for-11 shooting and grabbed six rebounds.
“He’s got a body that allows him to play in the big time, so there will be a time where he will gain confidence,” Underwood said about Thornton. “He is a more confident player and picking his spots well.”
The Illin are 19-10 adn 10-8 after the game and Underwood said Sunday was a bad day ending a busy week.
“I thought we played our tail out against Indiana and we had an opportunity to win that game,” Underwood said. “We did what we had to do against Minnesota and we had great energy in that game. I don’t know if we are tired mentally and physically. I thought we could ride the high of the Northwestern game, but it was a tough day.
“This is not a time for guys to be into feelings, it is time to rally. We did that on Thursday and we have a great group of guys in the locker room and they have had good and bad moments. I think it was a bad day and we were tired. We have to find a way to rally around that.”
“I thought we were going to clean things up, but we are making the same mistakes,” Hawkins said. “If we clean these things up by March, we should be OK. We have to hold ourselves accountable as far as laying hard as you can and not getting caught up in being tired.”
Ohio State has a home game against Maryland on Wednesday and plays at Michigan State on Saturday to close out the regular season. The Illini will be at home against Michigan on Thursday and at No. 5 Purdue on Sunday.
