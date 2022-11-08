CHAMPAIGN — The new-look Illinois men's basketball team begin the 2022-23 season with a 87-57 victory over Eastern Illinois before 12,938 at the State Farm Center Monday night.
Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. had a game-high 24 points for the Illini, while junior forward Coleman Hawkins finished with 23 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Illinois, rated No. 23 in the preseason poll, also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from transfer forward Dain Dainja coming off the bench.
Kinyon Hodges had a team-high 14 points for the Panthers.
The complete recap of Monday's game will be available later on Tuesday and in Thursday's print editions.
