CHAMPAIGN — The new-look Illinois men's basketball team begin the 2022-23 season with a 87-57 victory over Eastern Illinois before 12,938 at the State Farm Center Monday night.

Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. had a game-high 24 points for the Illini, while junior forward Coleman Hawkins finished with 23 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. 

Illinois, rated No. 23 in the preseason poll, also got 17 points and 10 rebounds from transfer forward Dain Dainja coming off the bench.

Kinyon Hodges had a team-high 14 points for the Panthers.

