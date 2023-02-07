IOWA CITY — The basis of the Illinois men’s basketball team’s success has been based on discipline on defense.
In some key moments of Saturday’s game with Iowa, the Illini showed a lack of discipline and it cost them a three-game winning streak as the Hawkeyes won 81-79.
“It was a really good college basketball game,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They were two teams that fought hard and played hard. They made a few plays and made some free-throws. I was disappointed in that the No. 1 defense was playing the No. 1 offense and we were not disciplined on the defensive side. We’ve had two games this year where we had an abundant number fouls: Northwestern and this game and we have lost both games.”
A main case of this was Iowa’s Tony Perkins. Perkins scored 25 of his career-high 32 points in the second half. Perkins shot 8 of 11 from the floor and missed just one of 16 free-throw attempts, all of them coming in the second half. Kris Murray added 19 points and Filip Rebraca 13 for Iowa (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten), which won its third straight and seventh of its last nine.
“If Perkins makes all those two’s great, but we gifted them by being undisciplined and fouling them,” Underwood said. “You can’t give up a free-throw blockout when they do miss one and you can’t get on the floor for a loose ball that would lead to the game-winning 3.
“Perkins toyed with us. It wasn’t anything they did, it was a complete mental breakdown,” Underwood said. “He hurt a little bit with the hard two’s. It wasn’t the shots he made, it was the fouling that got him in the rhythm. Dain (Dainja) picked up three of his fouls by slapping him and you can’t do that. He made the shots and he was great tonight.”
Matthew Mayer hit four 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Illinois (16-7, 7-5), which came in having won seven of its last eight. Dainja added 17 points and nine rebounds, Jayden Epps had 14 of his 16 in the second half and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 11 points.
“Jayden Epps had the best game of his career and carried us because we were in foul trouble,” Underwood said. “Jayden is a rock star and he carried us in spots in the second half. It is hard to find a freshman guard do any better in not only the conference, but the nation. He has great emotion in his approach and he is not rattled. He is improving in calling plays and my trust in him is improving.”
Underwood also said that Mayer had a chance to get even more points but the fouls messed up a chance for that.
“He was cooking and he they had nothing for him, but you can’t commit fouls and instead of a 21-point game, he could have had a 31- point game if the fouls didn’t ruin his momentum and you have to manage the game differently,” Underwood said. “Terrence had a layup in the end and Coleman hit a wide-open 3 . We are disciplined enough to win this game on the road and that’s something we managed to conquer, but it reared its ugly head today.”
Payton Sandfort’s 3-pointer snapped a tie with and Murray added a free throw with 29 seconds left. Illinois’ RJ Melendez sank two free throws before Perkins, with 10.1 remaining, made it a three-point edge with a free throw before his only miss from the line. Illinois raced down the floor but Epps was short on a 3-point attempt that Sandfort closed out on. Coleman Hawkins got the offensive rebound and was fouled with 1.1 left. He made the first free throw before his intentional miss on the second attempt was grabbed by Iowa’s Connor McCaffery.
“We had a huge sequence when they hit a three and it was big momentum swing,” Underwood said. “We have to have a much better understanding of time and score and how to handle that situation. We had no problems offensively. We had a spurt in the end of the first half, we had a time where we were loose, but I was pleased overall.”
For his efforts, Epps was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday. He averaged 14 points, 4 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game during the week and has scored in double figures in each of the last four games.
The Illini was supposed to play Minnesota today at the State Farm Center, but the game was postponed because of Covid-19 health and safety protocols within the Minnesota program.
The two schools will work with the Big Ten on possible rescheduling options.
The Illini will host No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday with a 1 p.m. tipoff time.
