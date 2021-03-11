DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team found themselves down 48-25 at halftime and could not recover as they lost 83-61 to Parkland College on Thursday.
Daylen Davis-Williams had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Jaguars, who outscored the Cobras 36-35 in the second half, while Raymond Terry had 10 points, Kameron Barnett had seven points and Ahmoni Weston and Tyshay Epps each had six points and Drew Reifsteck had five assists and two steals.
Deonte Douglas and Savon Wykle led Parkland with 14 points each, while Jordan Burger had 11 and Kelvin Swims and Josh Rivers each had 10 points.
The Jaguars will try to regroup on Sunday against Illinois Central College at 3 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
At Danville
Parkland College 83, Danville Area Community College 61
Parkland (83) — Kelvin Swims 4-8 0-2 10, Jordan Burge 4-9 1-4 11, Deonte Douglas 2-6 9-9 14, Josh Rivers 4-8 0-0 10, Savon Wylke 6-10 1-2 14, Samuel Beesley 0-0 0-0 0, Kamari Kenemore 2-4 2-2 7, Sean Ealy 2-4 0-0 6, Jamil Hardaway 1-1 0-0 3, Kevin Bishop 4-6 0-2 8, Josh Candler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 29-56 13-21 83.
DACC (61) — Tyshay Epps 3-6 0-0 6, Drew Reifsteck 1-6 0-0 2, Lewis Richards 2-7 0-1 4, Daylen Davis-Williams 11-17 2-3 24, Raymond Terry 5-7 0-1 10, Kameron Barnett 0-3 7-10 7, Ahmoni Weston 2-9 1-4 6, David Forman 1-3 0-0 2, William Keno 0-2 0-0 0, Veljko Culibrk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-60 10-19 61.
Parkland;48;35;—;83
DACC;25;36;—;61
3-point goals — Parkland 12-22 (Swims 2-2, Burge 2-3, Rivers 2-3, Ealy 2-4, Hardaway 1-1, Douglas 1-2, Wykle 1-3, Kenemore 1-3, Bishop 0-1); DACC 1-14 (Weston 1-4, Reifsteck 0-1, Davis-Williams 0-1, Richards 0-2, Gorman 0-2, Keno 0-2). Rebounds — Parkland 31 (Burge, Douglas, Rivers, Hardaway, Bishop 4); DACC 40 (Davis-Williams 9). Assists — Parkland 16 (Douglas 4); DACC 8 (Reifsteck 5). Steals — Parkland 7 (Douglas 2); DACC 5 (Reifsteck 2). Turnovers — Parkland 10, DACC 17. Total fouls — Parkland 19, DACC 19. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — Davis-Williams.
