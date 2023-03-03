CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men’s basketball team gave its fans one last thrill on Thursday.
On Senior day, senior Matthew Mayer had 24 points and senior Terrence Shannon Jr. added 21 as the Illini beat Michigan 91-87 in double overtime.
Even though the seniors had a great day on Thursday, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said it was a team effort.
“It was nice to win at senior night and that Matt and Terrance had great games, but I think this game was about Coleman Hawkins,” Underwood said. “The minutes played and wrestling with Hunter, we built a big lead with him and his ability to switch and drive. Coleman Hawkins was a huge factor and Ty Rodgers had a great game tonight. What a second half of the year he has had. It was great to see RJ (Melendez) come in and hit some shots and he is one of the better defenders.
“I think Michigan is very good and wish them nothing but the best. I am proud of our guys for falling back by seven with 1:40 left (in the first overtime) and it take maturity to come back and not give up, It is their never die attitude and Terrance was huge late.”
Shannon had five points in that late drive after a timeout that saw Michigan up by seven.
“We just knew we were going to win the game,” Shannon said. “There were still time on the clock and you never count us out. We stuck together got stops and executed on the offensive end. Once me and Matt get going, it opens things up and our teammates know we are the primary scorers and we just execute.”
“I didn’t play that great in the first overtime,’ Mayer said. “I missed some assignments. TJ got us back in the game and got us through overtime and it is something he has been doing all year and it is nothing new.”
Mayer opened up the second overtime with a 3-pointer and a layup to make sure that the Illini would take care of the Wolverines for good.
“It feels like we are taking turns,” Mayer said. “I had that five-point stretch in double overtime and I missed a couple of shots and I said I am going to stay in the back and let Terrance go. It feels good to not have that weight on my shoulders. When you look at his advanced statistics, you see how great he is and he has been carrying our team.”
“It was very calming, upbeat. It was one basket at a time, it is about small wars,” Underwood said. “So we got a basket and we got it to five and then we got it down to a one-possession game. This team believes and for some reason, we have done this and we have unique niche and this team doesn’t rattle and we have guys who make good plays.”
Rodgers had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench while Melendez had 10 of his 12 points in the second half.
“Ty has been huge and no one really know how great rebounder he is. He gets a lot of offensive rebounds and he had five tonight,” Shannon said. “He is a selfless rebounds and he is a definition of a great teammate. We are super proud of him and his development. The numbers may not show, but RJ is one of the best wings in the country. To see him do well makes me smile.”
“Ty is really good and guards multiple positions,” Underwood said. “He’s a great screener and a great cutter and we are trying to get him in and dribble up post-ups and I love him coming off screens because he’s a good passer. he is really good and I feel good with him coming off the bench.”
Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the Wolverines (17-13, 11-8). The 7-foot-1 junior has 12 double-doubles this season. Kobe Bufkin added 23 points and six rebounds. Jett Howard, the son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard, contributed 15 points and five boards before fouling out.
“I told our staff that Michigan is the best team in the league,” Underwood said. “I love their talent and they have settled in with Dug (McDaniel) at the point and you have seen the progression of Kobe. Hunter seems like he has been around forever and he is a load down low and is a force to be reckoned with. You have the development of Taurus Reed. The addition of Joey Baker, who has been at Duke and obviously Jett was back in the lineup.”
With the win, the Illini are 20-10 and 11-8 in the Big Ten and Underwood said it shows one great quality of the program.
“Consistency,” Underwood said. “Great programs have consistency and when you play with the best teams, best coaches and best venues, it means something. This year means more because 90 percent of our team was gone and we beat some big teams. We faced some speed bumps but we held on to the culture, that is the important piece here. To build consistency in this league is important.”
“It has meant a lot. There have been some ups and downs,” Shannon said. “The people that has stayed stuck together. We never separated and we are building a brotherhood and this brought us even closer.”
But on this night, the seniors were pleased about the crowd, who they say has helped in a lot of home games.
“They really helped us against Northwestern and has helped us all season,” Mayer said. “Tonight is one of the best environments I have been in and Illinois has one the best fanbases ever. I feel blessed to have played here in my final year.”
“Like I say in every close game, we have the best fans in the country,” Shannon said. “They lifted us with their energy.”
Also, the Illini were playing for freshman guard Jayden Epps, who suffered a concussion in practice on Wednesday.
“We had some heavy hearts and we had a lot of challenges with Jayden,” Underwood said. “He never ventured far from our hearts. It was a screwy deal and we are relieved it was a concussion.”
“I look at Jayden as a little brother,” Shannon said. “We talked to our players and we wanted to win it for him. We wanted his presence to be there and I warmed up in his shirt. That’s my guy and we talk all the time and I texted him and he was at shootarounds.”
The Illini will end the season on Sunday against Purdue, who has another great center in Zach Edey.
“Zach is four inches bigger (than Dickinson) and poses different problems,” Underwood said. “I think this league presents tremendous challenges and the venues support great basketball. They are our league champions and they were ranked No. 1 a lot of the season for a reason. Anything will not work if we don’t play with the passion we played with tonight.”
“Coleman did a great job tonight against Hunter. He had 31 points but it was not easy,” Mayer said. “We play Purdue next and obviously they have the best big man in the country and we may have to double up and we have to work on that a lot.”
