CHAMPAIGN — While other coaches would have worried about a potential home loss, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was over it in 30 seconds.
“I pretty much got everything done in 30 seconds, washed my hands and went out there and enjoy the fans, looked at my card and wondered what happened,” Underwood said. “I wasn’t in the mood to listen to my staff, saw a lot of orange and I was grateful to be a coach at the University of Illinois.”
In the second half against Nebraska on Tuesday, the team showed its pride as well in holding the Cornhuskers to 19 points and would go on to a 72-56 win at the State Farm Center.
“It’s coach Brad, that is all I can say,” Freshman guard Sencire Harris said. “We can see that he was frustrated and we know what we needed to do to step up and that was not us in the first quarter. We had to step up.”
It was the play of freshmen like Harris and Ty Rodgers that helped the Illini battle back from a slow first half which saw them only up 38-37 at halftime.
“We were really flat emotionally and you saw that until Sencire and Ty changed the game,” Underwood said. “They had a unique game plan with how they did defensively by taking away post-ups and rotating so hard. I felt that the transition was huge and it was the second straight game we held a team under 20 in a half.
I thought in a night where we were not on our best but our defense prevailed and that is what we have to hang our hats on. Our guys have to understand that the mental approach is something we can control. We are happy for the win and happy for those freshmen, they did a lot of good things.”
Harris had eight points, along with six during a 15-4 run in the second half to up the Illini lead to 63-54 with 5:29 left to play while Rodgers had seven points and seven rebounds.
“I think we were locked in defensively. In the first half, we didn’t follow the scouring report and we let them get some easy buckets ,so at halftime, we had to change things up,” Rodgers said. “For me, it has been 100 percent mental because there are games where I will play 16 minutes and other times, I will play five. so I just try to stay hungry, stay in the gym and keep working.”
“The energy was sloppy in the first half and we had to clean things up,” Harris said. “It helped us when we play defense and it is hard to score on us when our energy is up.”
Sam Griesel had 21 points to lead Nebraska while Keisei Tominaga had 11 points. Griesel had 15 of those points in the first half.
“He got going in the first half and we had to slow him (Griesel) down because we didn’t want him to be the reason we lost the game,” Rodgers said. “For me it was being aggressive and not getting him to his spots. The more I crash the glass, the more I help the team.”
“(Rodgers) had six offensive rebounds and that is huge,” Underwood said. “He is valuable to the team and he works so hard every day and it is great to see good things happen to guys who work hard. He’s a terrific player, can handle the ball and that versatility helps.”
Matt Mayer led the Illini with 16 points, while Terrence Shannon Jr. had 13, Jayden Epps had 12 points and Coleman Hawkins had 10 points with eight rebounds.
I think our reputation has become that you don’t want to run with Illinois. Terrence Shannon is pretty good, Matt Meyer is pretty good, Jayden Epps is good, Coleman Hawkins is good. It gets harder to get transition baskets , but we will take it when it is there.
What Underwood really wishes was a chance to not have as many chance to come back and just play a complete game throughout.
“We keep doing that and I wished we weren’t, but these teams are very good and you are not going to shut them out,” Underwood said. “It is a lot of growth and finding the right matchups. Tonight, it was the defense and the two freshmen, I wasn’t thinking about offensive substitution. These guys are tough and fighting like crazy and if you win 7 of 8 in this league, you are doing something right and you are tough.”
The Illini are 16-6 and 7-4 in the Big Ten and will try to continue the streak on the road on Saturday against Iowa.
