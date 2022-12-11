CHAMPAIGN — Being right was no consolation prize for Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Saturday.
He had circled Saturday’s game with Penn State ever since the league schedule came out over the summer.
“I knew we were playing in the Jimmy V — that’s one that is pretty easy to get excited about,’’ he said. “I’ve known that we were going to have nights like this with an extremely young team. I think we are the second youngest in the Power-5 (conferences). I knew these nights were coming. I can live with all of that except the complete lack of leadership and the complete lack of effort that was given today. Period.’’
And that was just the beginning of Underwood’s 8-minute rant after the 17th-rated Fighting Illini followed an impressive 85-78 win over second-rated Texas in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday in New York City with a 74-59 loss to Penn State before a sold-out crowd on Saturday at the State Farm Center.
“Inexcusable. Let’s start there,’’ were the first words out from Underwood as he slammed his water bottle on the dais. “That’s not to discredit Penn State. They are good, I knew it.’’
But were the Nittany Lions (7-3 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) really as good as they showed on Saturday?
Penn State scored 47 first-half points, the most allowed by an Illinois team this year, as Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy combined for 29 first-half points, while Alex Funk and Myles Dread were 5-of-7 from 3-point range.
“All the credit to Penn State, they deserved to win the game. They punched us in the mouth,’’ Underwood said. “They are the oldest team in the country and they played like grown men.
“We played very, very uninspired basketball from the second we landed from Madison Square Garden until now. We have been atrocious in practice, maybe the two worst days in practice leading up to a game that I’ve been a part of.’’
And what did Underwood attribute for his team’s uninspired basketball?
“That’s leadership,’’ he said. “Plain and simple leadership. Put in in bold, damn print ‘leadership, lack of. And no effort.’
“That is what happens in this league when you have none of that.’’
According to Underwood, the player’s lack of respect continued after the game.
“We had one of our plays say in the locker room, ‘man, we just lost to Penn State,’” Underwood said. “That was our attitude for two days. That’s why I had this one circled.
“There are no easy ones in this league. Penn State deserves everything they get. They are really good.’’
The Nittany Lions were so good that Funk and Dread combined to make 11 shots from 3-point range and as a team, they were 12-of-24 from behind the arc.
“There’s not many people that are going to come in here and win,’’ said Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry. “You prepare for a game like this, you see their talent, you see how hard they play. This crowd, how involved they are, the atmosphere, this is a tough place to play.’’
But not for Penn State on Saturday.
The Illini (7-3 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten) got as close as 52-47 with an 8-0 run in the second half, but the Nittany Lions responded with three straight 3-pointers — two by Funk, including an off-balanced fadeaway 3-pointer to beat the shot clock.
“This is a win that we’re going to look back on and (use) this as a blueprint to see how we did it,’’ said Funk, who finished with a game-high 20 points.
Not only will Penn State look back on this one, but Illinois is going to spend a lot of time reliving this one before Saturday’s contest at home against Alabama A&M.
“This is going to be more about soul searching and meetings, so on and so forth,’’ said Underwood, whose team is in finals all week. “It’s not about having the media and everybody else kiss your butt when you play hard in Madison Square Garden and beat a really good team. We have proven we can beat really good teams. But to do it every single day.
“How do you handle winning? And how do you handle it on the national stage? And then how do you prepared? We failed. I failed them. I failed them miserably.’’
