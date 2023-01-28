CHAMPAIGN — After getting back on track against Ohio State, the University of Illinois men’s basketball team hit the road today against Wisconsin.
For the Illini, it will be the first team they will have a second meeting with a team this season, but will be the first time they will see preseason All-Big Ten pick Tyler Wahl
“He (Wahl) is working his way back in and you have to account for him,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He adds another dimension and they put (Connor) Essegian in to start and he is as great a shooter as there is for any freshman in this league. (Steven) Crowl is a guy that hurt us the first game, but he has a significant differential with 3’s because he hits 48 percent at home, so we will see someone who is very comfortable at the Kohl Center.”
The Illini (14-6 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten) are coming off one of the best defensive efforts of the season against Ohio State.
“Breaking down the game, I thought our small lineup was really effective,” Underwood said. “I thought Coleman did not have a great shooting game, but his floor game was effective and what he did on the defensive side was great. We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but (Ohio State’s Brice) Sensabaugh hit some tough shots and (Justice) Sueing hit a couple that arced to the ceiling, so I felt solid about the defensive effort.”
Part of that small lineup was putting in freshman Jayden Epps as a starter, a practice that Underwood will be using today.
“He gives a different look because he can put up 10-12 shots and teams should be conscientious of where he’s at,” Underwood said. “He missed some looks that he normally makes, but he is capable of being a big scorer in his Illinois career. He’s a guy that can create space.’
Ill9inios has won five of its last six and Underwood attributes that to his players correcting the mistakes.
“We’re playing hard and more assignment-sound and that comes with maturity,” Underwood said. “Understanding the scouting report, accountability and it comes from experience. The first Wisconsin game, we gave up 20 points on mistakes and that number has been down recently and you give yourself a chance to win when you don’t make mistakes.
“Every situation is different. You are going to have games that are going to be tight and we practice. In power conferences, 75 percent of games come within two possessions and it comes down to defense and execution. We have had a strange flow where we have had tight wins but lose by a lot.”
The Illini have won the last two games at the Kohl Center, have won its last two home games, but the Badgers have lost only two home games.
“We don’t make a big deal about it, we talk about us and the ability to be tough and what it takes to go out there and win on the road,” Underwood said. “You win games on offense, you win championships on defense and win on the road when you defend an rebound. A lot of teams are comfortable at home and you need that edge.”
But Underwood hopes with the improvements the second time against the Badgers
“They are a good team and we have to guard the post ups and 3-point line and we have to lock in defensively and be solid,” Underwood said. “It’s an opportunity where you are not talking about guys like the first time. You have lived the experience on what a player looks like and what his tendencies are. You still have to go out and do it and see the film from the last few games and see what is different. It is easier to make those adjustments if you know your base.”
The game starts at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox. The game will also be broadcast on the Illini Sports Network with local stations WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
