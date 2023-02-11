CHAMPAIGN — After a week based mostly on practice, the University of Illinois men’s basketball team will finally hit the court today.
The Illini, who had not played since Feb. 4, will play No. 24 Rutgers today. Tuesday’s game with Minnesota was postponed because of Covid protocol for the Golden Gophers.
“This is a different week with the postponement of Minnesota, so we have had a unique week,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We had a lot to learn from the last game (Iowa). We covered some areas in film that we needed to touch on in the last minute of the half and we need to work on our issues with fouls. We did a lot of good things in that game as well, so it was disappointing for us to not play on Tuesday. We had Luke Goode sitting here and it was good and bad for him and it was also good and bad for Zach (Perrin) because they have worked hard in practice.”
Goode was returning from injury and Perrin, a freshman, made his first appearance against Indiana and Underwood was hoping they would make an appearance against Minnesota.
Luke is a connector and communicator. He is a natural leader. The energy he brings to practice is a shot in the arm,” Underwood said. “I don’t know about Zach yet, but he’s getting a lot better and is dialed in to what we are doing. He is very athletic and he’s a good runner, it is just the ability to execute. He’s made a huge jump from the first week he is here. We want to get him out there and see what he can do in meaningful minutes.
“They are disappointed. It is February and they want to play games. (Thursday) was practice 85 and they understand that and there is a balance to monitoring what we do and go about it. We shot a ton of balls and have a different approach on the mental side and that is great for everyone.”
Underwood found out about the postponement on Monday and he had to keep the team going and get ready for the Scarlet Knights.
“We did straight self stuff Monday and Tuesday,” Underwood said. “We had a ton of shooting and we had to work on things we need to add and clean up. Today and Friday was all Rutgers prep.
“They do a good job of mixing defense and you have to watch out. It is tempo and making the right balance. They are tough and hard-nosed and try to get you playing at their pace. That being said, they are good at transition, so they get easy opportunities. We have to pick and choose. We scored 88 at their place last year and lost, so we have to pick out opportunities when we have them.”
The Scarlet Knights lost a close 66-60 game to Indiana, so Underwood knows they are hoping to end the week with a win.
“We are playing a good Rutgers team who showed how good they were against Indiana,” Underwood said. “They have an elite defense and (Paul) Mulcahy has been here forever and is one of the talented bigs in the league. The (Cam) Spencer kid has come in and has giving them some great shooting. It is unfortunate that have lost (Mawot) Mag, but it may have helped them better as far as shooting off the bench. (Aundre) Hyatt is good and (Oskar) Palmquist did good the other night, so they have good guys taking those minutes Mag had are good shooters.”
Jayden Epps was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the Illini and Underwood only wants more from the guard.
Jayden is a stud, he’s a really good player. He’s confidence and calling offense for us and looking for his opporutnies. I want him to take the parking break off in transition and go.
Underwood hopes to see the defense from the team that won three in a row and not the defense he saw at Iowa.
“No hands, you have to play through your chest,” Underwood said. “We committed 11 fouls in the second half when we were between the ball and the basket and we put our hands on guys. We have had the tennis balls out this week and try not to use our hands and focus on that. some of them was needless fouls and it goes back to reiterating our principles and we have to do it without fouling.”
The game starts at 1 p.m. and will be shown on FS1. The game will also be broadcast on the Illini Sports Network with stations including WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
