CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois’ men’s basketball team wants to send their seniors off on the right track and win one for a teammate.
The final home game of the season for the Illini is tonight at 6 p.m. against Michigan with sendoffs for graduate student Matt Mayer and senior Terrence Shannon.
“It’s a day that I look forward to, but it is not without its emotional challenges,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Matt and TJ have come from winning programs and they have been out two top scorers and have found success in our program and have become leaders from our program. They have handled themselves off the court as well as they have on the court in terms of helping our culture and growing our culture.”
While both players have only played this season, Underwood said they have made a mark to the program and the mostly young team.
“I am very thankful for both of their times here in the program. Matt coming is as a Grad and to see his progress going from a guy who struggle early to a guy who has been performing at an all-elite level,” Underwood said. “Terrence’s work ethic, commitment and attention to detail has been there since Day one. If you go back to his game against UCLA, he was the best player in the country that night. He has had a great impact and will continue that down the stretch. he has become of of the best defenders in the country. He can guard multiple positions, so beyond that they are unbelievable teammates.
“I am thankful both of them came in and became great teammates. It is not about them, it is about us. There is a lot of respect to them for their impact and taking a young team under their win and taking them to great careers of their own.”
The Illini are 19-10 and 10-8 in the Big Ten after Sunday’s loss to Ohio State and Underwood said the Illini will not be tired for Thursday.
“Not being tired .. it would help,” Underwood said. “Find another team that played four times in eight days in late February. We pretty much kicked that one to the curb. You can’t dwell on it and move on. We didn’t have it and they did.”
The Wolverines are 17-12 and will come in with three straight wins and six wins in their last eight games.
“Michigan comes in and they are as talented as any team in our league,” Underwood said. “It starts with Hunter (Dickinson) and he has been around it seems forever. He is an outstanding player and an outstanding passer. Like most bigs in this league, he can hurt with the pass as well as his scoring. He is 7-1, 260 and has turned into a 40 percent shooter in 30-pointers.
“Then you have (Kobe) Bufkin who has put himself in the mid-first round NBA drat pick talk. He went from averaging 3-4 points a game to scoring 28 in their last game. He’s an elite athlete and a great shooter. Dug (McDaniel) has matured greatly as a freshman at the point this season and you add Juwan’s son Jett into the mix. He’s been out with an ankle injury, but he will be back and he is one of the best shooters in the country. He has the ability to make stepbacks at a high level and can really space the floor. They are a talented team and a team we will have to play very well to beat.”
Underwood said the improvement has been based on guard play and especially the play of McDaniel.
Their guard play has been really good. Dug has been incredible. They lost a fifth-year senior and had ups and downs, they played Lufkin and Jett, but once they settled on Dug, he has done great He’s found his swagger and has a good pullup. It has put players like Joey Baker into other roles and you can see the role identifications happen.”
But a player on Illinois that knows his role is Mayer, who has been one of the most consistent players around and has taken advantage of his graduate year.
“He’s been a guy who looks to be The Guy, not a 17 minutes a game guy. We talked a lot about that,” Underwood said. “He has fallen in love with the process of what we do everyday The lifting everyday has changed his body and his conditioning is top shelf. The expectation has been different from him as far as leadership and accountability and he has accepted that. We talk a lot and he is very analytical, but he is playing the best basketball of his career.”
The success of Mayer and Shannon has been good experiences for the Illini in the ever-busy transfer portal.
“The portal is a challenge. When you think about going into a situation going blind, you don’t know anyone and you have to coexist with them,” Underwood said. “From a coaches standpoint, we have to find out if they fit and if they are good people. You are going in with blinders, because you don’t know players, language and history of the school. So you are betting on yourself but you have to believe in the program. I think our staff have been incredible in finding players that want to be coached.”
Also, Underwood valued the easy way they have become leaders.
“It would have been different if Kofi or Trent was back because it would have been tougher for them to be leaders. We lost 90 percent of our scoring, and we have a group of eight new guys,” Underwood said. “It is very evident to see Coleman and our freshmen grow. I think we have seen Matt and Terrance stepped in, I was elated to see how we can do when Terrence was injured and I think Matt stepped into an unbelievable spotlight and handled that attention. We are much better off than we were. Is there still time for improvement? Yes. Is there still time to lean on guys who have been there?? Absolutely, but you count on your veterans and these weeks are no different.”
Even though Shannon is getting the recognition and the pre-game ceremony, it still could not be his final game as he does have a year of eligibility left.
“It is a different set of circumstances for every player,” Underwood said. “We want to give him the opportunity to give him the due diligence. He has been in school for four years and he has an extra year of eligibility left, but he goes through that process and he should look at it. If he gets good information, great, if not, he can be a preseason All-American with us next year.”
With the emotion of the final home games for the seniors, Underwood also added news on freshman guard Jayden Epps.
“Jayden went down yesterday in practice. He was in the hospital overnight and has been overgoing a series of test and evaluations at Carle,” Underwood said. “It was an awkward and tough situation, but he is progressing and is doing better. We are expecting him to be dismissed later today. I am not getting into any particulars. He got great care from Paul Schmit and Dr. Jeremy Hendricks and the Carle physicians were incredible. As we move forward, we will talk further.”
Epps was diagnosed with a concussion and is recovering in Champaign with his parents, who came from Norfolk, Va.
The game will be shown on ESPN and broadcast on the Illini Sports Network, which includes WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.