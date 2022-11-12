Dain Dainja

UMKC guard Shemarri Allen (5) passes the ball around Illinois forward Dain Dainja in the second half of Friday's game at the State Farm Center. Dainja's double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds led the Fighting Illini past the Kangaroos 86-48. 

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois redshirt sophomore Dain Dainja has made the most of his first two games with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Dainja, who spent all last season as a practice players going against All-American Kofi Cockburn, has seemingly filled the big man's shoes quite well for the Fighting Illini.

The 6-foot-9 forward had his second consecutive double-double game with a team-high 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds the No. 23-ranked Fighting Illini defeated the Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos 86-48 before 15,331 at the State Farm Center.

“I definitely learned a lot from him, but I work hard,” said Dainja of experience last year going as Cockburn. “I've been working hard all whole life. This is starting to pay off."

Dainja was also a big part of the Illinois defensive effort with five blocked shots, as the Illini (2-0) forced the Kangaroos (0-3) into 24 turnovers lead to 28 points for thew Fighting Illini.

