CHAMPAIGN — Illinois redshirt sophomore Dain Dainja has made the most of his first two games with the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Dainja, who spent all last season as a practice players going against All-American Kofi Cockburn, has seemingly filled the big man's shoes quite well for the Fighting Illini.
The 6-foot-9 forward had his second consecutive double-double game with a team-high 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds the No. 23-ranked Fighting Illini defeated the Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos 86-48 before 15,331 at the State Farm Center.
“I definitely learned a lot from him, but I work hard,” said Dainja of experience last year going as Cockburn. “I've been working hard all whole life. This is starting to pay off."
Dainja was also a big part of the Illinois defensive effort with five blocked shots, as the Illini (2-0) forced the Kangaroos (0-3) into 24 turnovers lead to 28 points for thew Fighting Illini.
For the complete recap of Friday's game see Tuesday's print edition of the Commercial-News.
