CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men's basketball team had its dress rehearsal on Friday against Quincy at State Farm Center.
The Illini made the most of the exhibition with a 87-52 win as coach Brad Underwood gave 12 Illini players minutes.
Ten Illini scored in the game with Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez leading the way with 15 points each and Hawkins added 12 rebounds. Newcomers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Skyy Clark had good starts with Shannon getting 12 points and Clark adding 11.
Illinois' defense forced 25 turnovers and held Quincy to 30 percent shooting.
The Illini will start the season on Nov. 7 when they host Eastern Illinois.
