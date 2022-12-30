CHAMPAIGN — After its loss to Missouri, the Illinois men's basketball team made some changes for Thursday's game against Bethune-Cookman.
The Illini went to more of spread offense and had Dain Dainja make the start. Dainja had 22 points as the Illini beat the Wildcats 85-52.
"I feel like this came from my practicing this week. I had some good practices and it paid off," Dainja said. "I feel like this new offense we are running has been effective because I can pass and post up. With me being able to score down there and with the traps coming a lot, it can open up some things for us."
"We have been working on it for a couple of weeks," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I have been seeing some holes since Maryland. We put in segments of it in practice but prior to Missouri, we spent a lot of time working on it. Dain was great. We have to clean something as far as execution, but you saw what he is capable of and he can score on anyone, He has a plethora of tools to score with."
Another change was putting in Sencire Harris in the starting lineup. Harris had 12 points with four rebounds and three assists.
"We made a change with Skyy (Clark) being out and he will be day to day and I thought Sencire was excellent," Underwood said. "He provides a lot of energy and he is the best defender as a freshman that I have every coached. I thought he was great and Terrance (Shannon) was great on defense. It was a solid night and we got better and now we have 18 Big Ten games staring us in the face."
"I am not fazed by it. I helped my team with defense and brought more energy when my team needed me and I stepped up for them," Harris said. "I am excited about hearing he (Underwood) wants to play me more. He is leaning to trust me more and that is what I want to gain. It feels great, my team expects me to do something and they expect that every game from me."
Coleman Hawkins added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Illini. Jayden Epps pitched in with 10 points off the bench. Mathew Mayer had his string of games with at least 14 points snapped at four, finishing with seven on 2-for-9 shooting. He is now 11 points shy of 1,000 for his career.
Neither team scored for more than two minutes to start the game. Illinois scored first on Hawkins' layup at the 17:36 mark. The Wildcats went scoreless for the first five minutes and trailed 47-19 at intermission.
"I thought we played really hard and had good focus, especially early," Underwood said. "Our week of practice helped prepare us to do that defensively. I love the fact we committed only four fouls in the first 16 minutes and we had better ball movement."
The Illini are 9-4 and will return to Big Ten play on Wednesday against Northwestern. Underwood said going into the bulk of conference play that he is pleased with where the team is at.
"Our best early season win last season was Missouri, whose coach was fired. We took five freshman that had two top ten wins this season so far and I will take that resume," Underwood said. "Missouri is not going to hurt you, Maryland will not hurt us and Virginia will not hurt us. Would we have like to have won them? Yes, but we are young and there will be speedbumps.
"I told them I love the upside and we had to seal with some stuff and now we are at the point where we are going to think about us. We are starting to get whole again and figure things out as a coach. I think we are going to win with defense and toughness and to keep getting better. We are 9-4 with two top-ten wins. It is always the long game for us."
