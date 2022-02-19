CHAMPAIGN — After a tough loss on the road Wednesday to Rutgers, the Illinois basketball team hit the road again for another tough road game.
The No. 12 Illini (18-7 overall, 11-4 in Big Ten) will play Michigan State (18-7, 9-5) today in a matchup that Illini head coach Brad Underwood said will be very physical.
“We went in there last year and it was the most physical game that I have been a part of,” Underwood said. “It was a game that I don’t expect anything different. In the first game (a 56-55 win on Jan. 25 at the State Farm Center), we didn’t play with Kofi and the court was open. I thought we did some things well on the offensive side. I expect a hard fought battle and fight better than we did on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Illini fell 70-59 to Rutgers. What had Underwood heated after the game was the effort the Illini put in against the Scarlet Knights.
“It hurt my soul after the Rutgers game for them to feel that they played harder than us and that doesn’t happen,” Underwood said. “We went 0-of-13 from the three-point line, you could put the worst shooter in the history of the game and he could make 1-of-13. We had good looks, but it was not our night. We had a stretch of going 3-of-10 from the line and we missed a lot of front ends on the 1 and 1’s. It was a bad night, but I want to give Rutgers the credit because they worked hard.
“The one thing I am never going to stomach is our team getting outplayed. I am going to play guys that are going to fight. We have built a reputation playing tough and always fighting and we got punked. They took it to us.”
For practices Thursday and Friday, Underwood said the focus was building up the positive energy that may have been missing in losses to Purdue and Rutgers and a win over Northwestern in the last 10 days.
“It is February and it is all about energy. I believe that positive energy makes the ball go in,” Underwood said. “We will get after them (Friday) and see what that brings. We can’t run from a bad outing. It is always back to the grindstone and you get knocked down and you get back up. In this league, you get knocked down and it is how you get up.”
Underwood said the loss was a loss that was the responsibility of everyone on the team.
“Jake (Jacob Grandison) is not rebounding and we are getting northing from our guards,” Underwood said. “RJ (Melendez) was terrific and Coleman (Hawkins) was terrific. Trent was amazing and Damonte (Williams) and (Alfonso) Plummer need to get to his level. Trent every single day has been good. We are making too much of Kofi getting double-doubles. when he should be getting 25 rebounds a game. He has to give us more. It is every single player, not just one.”
“When I go through all the anayltics, 92 percent,we win the game with the shots we take. I can’t control how the shots go in. If you have a little bit of down, the shots won’t go in. The first half, I thought was beautiful, but we get a chance to get within four but Jake misses a layup, Kofi gets there rebound and misses two free throws and things are completely different. It was the same stuff that we are running all year.”
Underwood said that Rutgers has been one of the best teams in the league and to lose to them was not the upset it was made out to be.
“Have you seen who they have beaten?? Unfortunately, Harper is out for them, but they are the best team in the league right now and they are a good team. I don’t look at it as a step back,” Underwood said. “We wash our hands and move on. We are playing in a great league with great teams. We are going to get up and get up again and we are going to fight back.”
But Underwood did say the memory of the last three games have to be erased as the final month of the season moves on.
“We haven’t had good energy in the last three games and I like to think we were mature, but we are not,” Underwood said. “We haven’t contested shots, taking chargers, dove on the floor for loose balls, we have to be better at that. The energy finds the winner and there is a great equivalency for it.
“All I know is that you have to keep shooting and you go out of the other side better. We tried to do dummy shooting, live shooting, scrimmage shooting, but those guys have to keep up in the gym. Jake and Plummer came back with us at 2 a.m. from the Rutgers gamer and they were back in the gym and good things will happen if you do something like that.”
The game with Michigan State starts at 11 a.m. and will be shown on ESPN and broadcast on WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1 and Underwood said a better fighting attitude will help against the Spartans.
“We have to match their fight. We didn’t match it last time up there last year,” Underwood said. “We have to match them in transition and they posted our four man last time. If we don’t play harder than Michigan State, we won’t beat them.”
