ST. LOUIS — Growing up in Sacramento, Calif., it’s understandable that Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins did not immediately grasp the importance of the annual Braggin’ Rights clash with the Missouri Tigers.
But, that has quickly changed.
Especially considering that his very first encounter in the intra-state rivalry was the 81-78 loss to the Tigers in Columbia, Mo., the only game in the past 40 years to not be played in St. Louis. But Hawkins is quick to point out that the Fighting Illini even things up a year ago with an 88-63 triumph.
“When I first got here I didn’t know anything about the rivalry,’’ said Hawkins, who along with guard R.J. Melendez are the only Illinois players with previous experience in the Braggin’ Rights contest. “I’ve gotten a little edge toward Mizzou. They popped us at their place my freshman year, we didn’t play well. Last year, I was able to get one back.
“It’s just a big rivalry. You can feel the tension in the building. It’s a great game.’’
The annual series continues for the 42nd time tonight at a sold-our Enterprise Center in St. Louis when the 16th-rated Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3) will take on the 10-1 Missouri Tigers.
“It’s really kind of a unique deal that it’s lasted that long,’’ Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We have seen so much change over the course of time, even in the last 10 years … for this game to continue has been a really good thing.
“I heard every ticket was sold that makes for a great atmosphere and a great game.’’
Typically, the fan bases are split 50-50 with all of the orange-clad fans on one side of the arena and all of the gold-clad fans on the other side.
But as Hawkins pointed out, last year’s contest was a little one-sided toward the Illini both in the score and in the stands.
“I think we kind of overpowered them with our fans,’’ he said.
Does that matter to the players?
“We don’t like these guys. We are not supposed to like these guys,’’ he said. “It’s not just your next opponent. It’s Mizzou. It’s Braggin’ Rights. It means a lot when you hold that big trophy.’’
Hawkins admits that he is trying to get that message through to his teammates who are getting ready for their first-ever Braggin’ Rights game.
One person helping Hawkins deliver the message is assistant coach Chester Frazier.
“He let us know he is undefeated,’’ said Hawkins as Frazier’s Illini teams were 4-0 against the Tigers from 2005-2008. “I can’t say that. Maybe, these younger guys, hopefully, can say the same thing in the future.’’
While Illinois only has two players that previous played in a Braggin’ Rights game on the floor — sophomore Luke Goode is still out with a foot injury — Missouri is also limited in experience with just three players returning from last year’s squad for first-year coach Dennis Gates.
“Dennis has done a phenomenal job. He has implemented a tone of transfers,’’ said Underwood as the Tigers will start three graduate transfers with 6-foot-8 senior forward Kobe Brown. “They are very, very old. They have gotten old through the transfer portal.’’
The Tigers feature an up-tempo attack with five players scoring in double figures. D’Moi Hodge, a 6-4 guard transfer from Cleveland State, is the team’s leading scorer at 16.4 points per game.
“They are the No. 1 team in transition points,’’ Underwood said. “They are a team that can really get going in transition. They do a lot of the same things that we do.’’
And Missouri has been successful in 10 of its 11 games this season, the lone loss for the Tigers was aa 95-67 thumping at the hands of the sixth-rated Kansas Jayhawks.
But that’s the only team from a Power-Five conference that Missouri has played in the preseason until tonight, while this will be seventh time that Illinois has played a Power-Five opponent and the Illini are 3-3 in their previous six contests.
“I think those previous games shows what we are capable of being,’’ Underwood said. “It’s a really, really long season.’’
Perrin joins Illini program
Underwood announced on Tuesday that Zacharie Perrin, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward from Grandfontaine, France, will join the program, proving talent and depth to the frontcourt.
“We’re excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois,” Underwood said. “He has remained loyal to us throughout the recruiting process and is eager to officially be an Illini. Joining a team midseason is certainly a unique situation, but Zach is a driven, committed young man who takes school and basketball seriously. Our coaches and support staff, as well as our players, are here to welcome him and offer support throughout this transition.”
Perrin arrived in the United States in August and attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas during the fall semester, working out with the Buffaloes but not participating in game competition.
Perrin helped lead France to a 6-1 record and fifth-place finish at the FIBA U18 European Championships from July 30-August 7 in Izmir, Turkey. He led France in scoring and rebounding at the U18 Euros, averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 56 percent.
