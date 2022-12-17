CHAMPAIGN — After suffering a major loss to Penn State last week, the University of Illinois men’s basketball team had a week to practice and take exams.
What will happen today against Alabama A&M?? No one, including head coach Brad Underwood knows, but he does know that the team is ready to rebound.
We have had a positive week. We had a week that I have enjoyed as a coach,” Underwood said. “We had enough time to emphasize certain things and do what we have done to win and rest the standard. We did it against Syracuse and UCLA and we have to replicate. I love to have a week off between every game, but was difficult because of finals. It was a good week of practice and a tough week mentally. Once we get through the finals, we will be good to go.”
Today will be seven days after the Illini lost to Penn State 74-59 after beating then-No. 2 Texas. The loss led to Underwood going hard on certain players including junior forward Coleman Hawkins in the press conference afterward.
“I said that nothing is bigger than culture and Coleman has to be a keeper of that culture and be a leader,” Underwood said. “His ability is what I was frustrated with, but if you look back and watch anywhere from our scrimmage and Texas and then see what happened last week, you would understand why I said that.
“I can get beat, but not that way and it started with the first possession of the game. We had conversations about the game and it is not acceptable. It wasn’t easy emotionally and I get it but you have to be better than that.”
Underwood also said that Hawkins’ experience with the team and what he saw from past players should make being a leader easier.
“Coleman has been a part of this program for three years, so shame on me for not wanting more,” Underwood said. “It’s not about what I want, it is about what he is capable of. Ayo (Dosmunu) was in your face and he would fight you and Trent (Frazier) was more demanding and led by example and that’s Coleman.
Coleman would say stuff, he’s just have to be a voice to understand what our expectations is and if he does that, he will be fine. I expect the same thing from Terrance (Shannon, Jr). He has a great voice in the locker room and you can’t have these guys not be leaders. I was disappointed in them, so excuse me for wanting Terrance Shannon to be the guy that has 10 rebounds in a half against UCLA.”
Underwood wants to play tough teams in this part of the season but with conference losses after beating UCLA and Texas, he sees the pressure.
“We sandwiched two of the biggest non-conference games between conference games and we turned around from beating the No. 2 team at the Garden,” Underwood said. “I am not using that as an excuse, but we had those lapses and it happens because of practice. You don’t continue to build on those base things and get better. You throw in all the days off and the mental drain and now you lose fundamentals and not play as hard. We’ve had them and we are still trying to find ourselves. It’s a process, you are not going to be a refined tool every game and it is unfortunate this happened.”
They hope to not find that against Alabama A&M today. The Bulldogs are 4-6, but have won four of their last five games.
“They play extremely hard. They are beyond deep,” Underwood said. “They play 13 guys and they have two very quick, tiny guards who can get it going. They will throw full-court pressure and run and jump for 40 minutes. It is 40 minutes of relentless pressure and they change it up. They are one of the best teams in the nation in forcing turnovers. They force around 18 a game and that’s a lot. We will have to be tough and make basketball plays and you have to expect the unexpected. We have to play with great pace and great spacing.”
A big announcement on Friday was an home and home series with Tennessee. The Illini will go to Knoxville for the 2023 season and then the Vols will travel to Champaign for the 2024 season.
I have known (Tennessee coach Rick Barnes) for a long time and he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for,” Underwood said. “I love home games and our students and our fans deserve to see us play against the best. It gives us flexibility in scheduling and opens up somethings. I want to play a tough schedule and I want to find out where we are and we should do that against Tennessee. It should be a fun to play them and it will be good for college basketball.”
Today’s game will have a reunion of approximately 60 former players, managers and staff attending the game. They will be recognized on-court during halftime.
The game will start at 3 p.m. and will be shown on the Big Ten Network. The game will also be broadcast on the Illini Sports Network with local affiliate WDNL-102.1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.