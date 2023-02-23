CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois men’s basketball team is wrapping up a busy week of action on Thursday.
After losing to Indiana at Saturday and a quick turnaround in a Monday win against Minnesota, the Illini will have another quick turnaround today when they host No. 21 Northwestern at the State Farm Center.
“We are having another quick turn this week and we didn’t do much practicing this week and we have guys logging a lot of minutes back to back,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It was more of a mental day on Tuesday and today was a preparation day. It is February and I am sure our players like that as much as anything. We had to get permission from the league and the NCAA to get permission to not have the off day on Sunday, so it causes a lot of circumstances.”
Even with the loss of an off day, the Illini teamed up to get the 78-69 win over the Golden Gophers in a game that was moved because of COVID issues with Minnesota.
“Physically, we are great. It was an emotional game in Bloomington and I am happy that we were able to bounce back and played with enthusiasm,” Underwood said. “One thing I learned to not stress about what you can’t control and all you can do is manage that. Guys would rather play than practice but I do miss the time to practice on us and try to find time to do that, but I am not going to worry about something I have zero control of. We are going to roll out and play and that is what these guys like to do.”
Matthew Mayer had 22 points with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for Illinois, while Jayden Epps had 17 points, Coleman Hawkins had 16 points, Dain Dainja had 12 points and RJ Melendez had 10 points with 11 rebounds in his second straight start.
“There were some good things in the Minnesota game,” Underwood said. “With the way the schedule worked, we were focused and zoned in. I thought we had a great start to the game, there was a lull but if felt comfortable throughout. It was an yeoman’s job and we worked them down and kept it where we need to keep it.”
Melendez’s game was very important as he broke a streak of games where he was struggling.
“RJ stood out with a double-double and it was great for him to have it,” Underwood said. “We as coaches have never given up on RJ and no one wanted him to do well more than us. When it comes from another player and it is something that means the world. He had great sprits afterward and it was huge. He finally made a 3 and 15,000 people went nuts, so it was a great feeling.”
The Wildcats are 20-7 and 11-5 in the Big Ten and have won the last five games, including a 80-60 win over Iowa on Sunday. Boo Buie had 23 points with eight assists and Ty Berry had 16 points for the Wildcats.
“They are having a phenomenal year. (Northwestern coach Chris Collins) is doing a great job. They are led by their guards and they shoot a lot of shots. They get fouled a ton and make about 30 percent of their 3’s and developed a hearty bench that they get good production from. We are all bunched together and it will be a hard-fought game and we want to play well.
“They put two guards that have been through it and put them in a lot of actions and they are aggressive. You have to guard them without fouling them.”
On offense, Underwood wants the Illini to stay clear of Chase Audige, who has 65 steals this season and 14.8 points per game.
“He is the most elite defender and he has great arms and great length,” Underwood said. “I think they are the top team in points off turnovers and we have to stop it. They are a team that loads heavy on the paint and they are very active and play well in rotation. You are going to get open shots if you move the ball but you have to make them. They will fly to you and pressure you to it and Chase has a chance to be defensive player of the year.”
The Illini lost to Northwestern 73-60 in January, but Underwood said that both teams were different.
“That was when we were going through our change and we were going through the entire process of restructuring and redoing some things,” Underwood said. “I hope we are doing better but the y are doing better as well. We were in the early process of the spread. We are more defined in what we do.”
The game starts at 8 p.m. and it will be shown on the Big Ten Network and broadcast on the Illini Sports Network, which includes WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
