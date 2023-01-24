CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois’ men’s basketball team has been surrounded by teams who are just like them.
Today, the Illini will face another similar opponent against Ohio State at the State Farm Center at 6 p.m.
“Ohio State is like most teams in the league other than Purdue in that they have been really good and have had some not great moments,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “When they played Northwestern, I thought they were as talented of any team in the conference.
“They are very talented on the offensive side and I think they have the best freshman in Bryce Sensabaugh. He is strong and powerful and he can hurt you with the 3. (Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann’s) teams offensive rebound and do well in transition. We have to play exceptionally well to beat this team and it is like that with 13 teams in this league. You play bad and you lose.”
The Buckeyes (11-8 overall, 3-5 in Big Ten) are coming off a win against Iowa on Saturday that broke a five-game losing streak. Underwood said that the Illini will have to balance their efforts for a chance against the Buckeyes.
“It’s fairly interesting when you see their numbers. Purdue took 31 3’s, but Maryland took 13, so I think you need to find a balance,” Underwood said. “It is always about shot selection. Whether that is inside or outside. It is what they do in coverages and how we attack them that will determine our offense to get the best shot available and we will see how it plays out.
“When they are really good, they play really fast. Zed Key is a great rim runner and he gets two baskets a game running the floor and you have to keep them off the offensive glass. With (Justice) Sueing, Sensabaugh, Zed, if you see a shot in the area, they do a good job to get baskets.”
“We are both playing freshmen, he has done an unbelievable job recruiting and he has one of the best recruiting classes. Suing is an older guy and he is brining Issac Likekele from Oklahoma Sate and the gentleman from West Virginia (Sean McNeil) and they have done a good job. Anytime you have new guys like we do, you are going to have ups and downs in your season. They were 10-2 at right time and you are going to hit a speed bump. He is a great coach and has done a great job.”
The Illini are coming off a 80-65 loss to Indiana at home on Thursday.
“We were in quick sand. The one thing with Indiana is that Trayce (Jackson-Davis) touched the ball on every trip and he is as confident as every player in the county and it is a pick your poison. We were slow, our reaction time was off and other things were disappointing.
“We talked about being tougher and we have talked abut things offensively, but 13 or 14 missed lay-ups and 13-14 missed free-throws, that is mental fatigue. Think of the ones we should have made, sometimes it is not your day and you learn lessons from it. When we play them again, we will try to make the adjustments there. As much as I hate losing, we are not going to dwell on that.”
RJ Melendez was a highlight in the game with 10 points and four rebounds off the bench.
“RJ is playing great. He’s playing the best he’s played all year,” Underwood said. “We need to find him more time He’s simplified the game by playing hard and the ball is starting to find the bottom of the net.”
Underwood said the Illini’s record of 13-6 and 4-4 should be seen with a better light, but being stuck in a conference where parity seems to be the way, he understands them and other teams being passed by the AP Top 25.
“I think right now, one team is ranked and no one else is ranked,” Underwood said. “Purdue has the most dominant player in the nation (Zach Edey) and no one has found a way to stop him yet. The thing this year, there have been some teams with some bad losses and that has hurt the rest of the league. I think the league is younger with freshman and newcomers coming through the portal.
“I think there is a little parity, I don’t think it is any better or worse. I think it is ridiculous that we have one team ranked, I think there should seven or eight of us. We are a good league and all the games are hard. I look at the games yesterday and Temple beats the top ranked team and Kansas has lost two in a row and UCLA gets beat. It is the nature in the beast. I think it is the time of year, but we have the best coaches and the best venues and it is tough to win a game.”
